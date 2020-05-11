Taseko Announces Sustainability Performance

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2020 - Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSX: TKO; NYSE MKT: TGB; LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") has published its first Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, titled Our Contribution to Society (the "Report"). The Report is an examination of the Company's sustainable performance, with specific details for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Stuart McDonald, Taseko's President, commented, "Taseko has accomplished many operational milestones. From restarting, modernizing, and expanding our flagship Gibraltar Mine in British Columbia to achieving record mine production and successful operational performance of our state-of-the-art Florence Copper Production Test Facility in Arizona."

Russell Hallbauer, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Taseko's success, however, can be measured in ways that go beyond production and financial results. The Company has an enviable track record of contribution when it comes to environmental protection and generating social value through disciplined governance. Our Report is an accounting of our ESG results and the value generated for people measured against the environmental impact of the business."

Report highlights include:

Award winning safety record at Gibraltar, having won the prestigious John Ash Award in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018

Over 76,000 trees and 202,000 shrubs planted since 2004

Savings of 238,000,000 kilowatts of energy since 2014

Gibraltar Mine spent over $321 million on supplier goods and services in 2019. Approximately 38% ($121 million) were purchased from suppliers and contractors in the BC Interior and Cariboo regions.

US$12 million into the local economies of Florence, Coolidge, San Tan Valley, Queen Creek, and surrounding communities in 2018

$6.5 million in charitable giving since 2011 -- arts, culture, education, health, research, and other community programs

Gibraltar employees, along with the Company, have donated $785,000 to the Annual United Way Campaign, an employee driven program focused on local needs since 2008

11,800 tires, 50,200 kilograms of batteries, 32,200 tons of steel, and 88,900 kilograms of cardboard, among other items being, recycled since 2004

Unwavering dedication to employee safety, environmental protection, and delivering social value - these are the commitments that fulfil Taseko's broader obligation to sustainable development.

"We freely offer the results of this examination so that those interested in the work we do are better able to consider the public value of our contribution," concluded Mr. McDonald.

The full report can be viewed and downloaded at tasekomines.com/our-contribution

Russell Hallbauer

CEO & Director

