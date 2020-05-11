Stratabound Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

Toronto, May 11, 2020 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) ("Stratabound" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Gary Nassif and Mr. Jonathan Hill have been appointed to the Board of Directors of Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Mr. Nassif is a professional geologist with over 25 years' experience in gold, base-metal and diamond exploration in Canada, United States and sub-Saharan Africa. He is presently Senior Vice President of Jerritt Canyon Gold, a private Nevada gold-producer and 80%-owned subsidiary of Sprott Mining Inc. He is also President & CEO of Argentum Silver Corp., a TSX-V listed explorer, and a director of Inventus Mining and Warrior Gold. He was previously Manager of Exploration Services for several juniors including Trelawney Mining & Exploration prior to its sale to IAMGOLD for $608 million in 2012. He holds an M.Sc. in Geology (McGill University), a B.Sc. in Geology (Concordia University) and a Certificate in Mining Law from Osgoode Hall.

Mr. Hill has over 30 years' experience of global exploration, mining operational and project development experience including, Africa, Australia, and the Americas. He currently holds the position of Expert Advisor on the Management Committee of Jaguar Mining Corp. and is an independent Director for Royal Road Minerals Limited. He spent most of his formative years as a geologist with Anglo American and AngloGold Ashanti, where he recently held the title of Exploration Manager, Colombia Greenfields and was directly involved in the discovery of several world-class projects within both greenfield and brownfield areas. Jon holds a BSc (Hons) Economic Geology 1988 (University of Cape Town), and a BAppSc. Applied Geology 1985 (Queensland University of Technology). He has been a member of AUSIMM since 1986 and a Fellow since 2018.

Mr. Michael Page has decided to resign his position as independent director of the Company. Stratabound thanks him for his years of service, having been the longest serving Director of our current Board. We will miss his guidance and wish him well in his future pursuits.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO of the Company stated, "We are extremely pleased to welcome both Mr. Nassif and Mr. Hill to the Board of Stratabound. Both gentlemen are highly regarded and bring an exemplary depth and breadth of experience across all aspects of mineral exploration, development, operations and corporate management to our Board. As stated in our previous press release, with these, our other recent Board announcements, and the private placement by Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd., a company controlled by Eric Sprott, we look forward to maintaining our momentum into 2020 and beyond."

About Stratabound

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

For further information, please see the Golden Culvert presentation and the NI 43-101 technical report on the Stratabound web site, www.stratabound.com.

For further information contact:

R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO

416-915-4157

info@stratabound.com

www.stratabound.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

WARNING: The Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, changes in laws or regulations, failure to obtain regulatory, exchange or shareholder approval, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U. S. securities law.

