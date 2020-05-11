Menü Artikel
Starcore Upgrades to the OTCQB Under Symbol "SHVLF"

Vancouver, May 11, 2020 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX:SAM) (FSE: V4JA) ("Starcore" or the "Company") announces that effective today (May 11, 2020) shares of the Company have been approved to commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol: SHVLF. This listing on the OTCQB compliments the Company's listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

"We are pleased to upgrade to the OTCQB venture marketplace and adhere to the transparency and extra reporting that are required," said Robert Eadie, President and CEO. "This listing, when paired with the operational excellence programs undertaken over the past two years, provides current and potential shareholders with a gold producing company that is highly leveraged to the price of gold, has a healthy share structure and a management team that is experienced in capital markets, finance and operations."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.

Signed "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EVAN EADIE
Investor Relations
Telephone: (416)- 640-1936 x 203
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935
Email: eeadie@starcore.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55606


