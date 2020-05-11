Emgold Obtains Listing on Berlin Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2020 - Emgold Mining Corp. (TSXV:EMR)(OTC PINK:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces it has obtained a listing on the Börse Berlin AG, also known as the Berlin Stock Exchange ("BSE"). The BSE is one of the oldest stock exchanges in Germany and will complement Emgold's listing on the Frankfurt Exchange. The Company trading symbol is "EMLM", Code Number is "AZDW2K", and ISIN Number is "CA2909284077".

The Company believes a listing on the BSE will:

Improve the Company's visibility among overseas investors;

Increase the Company's trading volume and liquidity; and

Expand the Company's ability to raise equity on a global basis in the future.

About Emgold

Emgold is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders.

In Nevada, Emgold's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO.N). Kennecott has options to earn up to a 75% interest in the property by making up to US$22.5 million in expenditures, after which a joint venture would form. Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased by Rawhide Mining LLC, who operate the adjacent Rawhide Mine and therefore represents a royalty opportunity for the Company.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. The East-West Property is a gold property adjacent to and on strike with Wesdome Gold Mine Ltd.'s (TSX:WDO) Kiena Complex (past producing Kiena Mine) and O3 Mining Corporation's (TSX:OIII) Marban Block (past producing Marban, Norlartic, and Kierrans Mines). Emgold also has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX:TLG). Note that the location of Emgold's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emgold's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emgold.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

