C-Suite At The Open: Michael Konnert, President & CEO, Vizsla Resources Corp. tells his Company Story. Filmed on May 1, 2020

The C-Suite At the Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite At The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSXV: VZLA)

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly-consolidated 9,386.5 Ha Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 kms of total vein extent, a 500 tpd mill, 35 kms of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits. The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Company is in a strong financial position to manage the current business environment. It remains fully funded for the 2020 discovery drill program and for corporate overhead, having raised $6,000,000 in December 2019.Vizsla continues to use VRIFY Technology to safely market the Company and the Panuco district to shareholders and potential investors. Please find the Company's VRIFY profile here: https://vrify.com/explore/companies/vizsla-resources.

For more information about Vizsla Resources Corp., visit the company website at www.vizslaresources.com.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

