Mosaic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TAMPA, May 11, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that company executives will present at two upcoming conferences.

Clint Freeland, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jenny Wang, Vice President Global Product Management and International Distribution will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Freeland and Ms. Wang will also participate in a virtual fireside chat at Goldman Sachs' Industrials & Materials Conference on Friday, May 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The events will be webcast live, and available on the Company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. Replays of the webcasts will also be available on the Company's website following the events. Questions can be directed to Mosaic's Investor Relations Department via e-mail to investor@mosaicco.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is the world's leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the Company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

