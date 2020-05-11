Mosaic Announces April 2020 Sales Revenues and Volumes

TAMPA, May 11, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its April 2020 sales revenue and sales volumes by business unit.

Potash(1) April 2020 April 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 914 641 Sales Revenues in millions $200 $179

Mosaic Fertilizantes(1) April 2020 April 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 592 531 Sales Revenues in millions $173 $202

Phosphates(1) April 2020 April 2019 Sales Volumes in thousands of tonnes(2) 751 613 Sales Revenues in millions $258 $271

(1)The revenues and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.

(2)Tonnes = finished product tonnes

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

