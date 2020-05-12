Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2020 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting").

A total of 544,563,113 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 74.23% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:









% For % Withheld Director Nominees



Donald K. Charter 92.64% 7.36% John H. Craig 85.10% 14.90% C. Ashley Heppenstall 87.41% 12.59% Marie Inkster 97.35% 2.65% Peter C. Jones 99.56% 0.44% Lukas H. Lundin 91.41% 8.59% Dale C. Peniuk 94.88% 5.12% Catherine J. G. Stefan 98.52% 1.48%





Appointment of Auditors



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 97.81% 2.19%







% For % Against Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 97.68% 2.32% Amendments to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan 94.68% 5.32%

Detailed voting results for the 2020 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Lead Director

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of the new elected Director, Mr. Ashely Heppenstall, as Lead Director. Mr. Heppenstall takes on this role following the retirement of Mr. William Rand from the Board of Directors at the Company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.



About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 11, 2020 at 19:00 Eastern Time.

