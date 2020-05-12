Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

01:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 - (TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2020 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting").

A total of 544,563,113 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 74.23% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:


% For

% Withheld

Director Nominees

Donald K. Charter

92.64%

7.36%

John H. Craig

85.10%

14.90%

C. Ashley Heppenstall

87.41%

12.59%

Marie Inkster

97.35%

2.65%

Peter C. Jones

99.56%

0.44%

Lukas H. Lundin

91.41%

8.59%

Dale C. Peniuk

94.88%

5.12%

Catherine J. G. Stefan

98.52%

1.48%



Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

97.81%

2.19%




% For

% Against

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

97.68%

2.32%

Amendments to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan

94.68%

5.32%

Detailed voting results for the 2020 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Lead Director

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of the new elected Director, Mr. Ashely Heppenstall, as Lead Director. Mr. Heppenstall takes on this role following the retirement of Mr. William Rand from the Board of Directors at the Company's 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 11, 2020 at 19:00 Eastern Time.

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corp.



Contact
Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1?416?342?5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Lundin Mining Corp.

Lundin Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0B7XJ
CA5503721063
www.lundinmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap