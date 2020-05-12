Past Producing Mine & Historic Sampling Results: Highlights From 1995 Programs & 2005 Kent Exploration Chip Samples 170g/T Au On Vein 100ft Level Of Rosebud Mine Over Interval Of 0.46m

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KGS)(FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with the third in a three part series reviewing the historic gold mining operations and prospects within the Mohave Project.

The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 20 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"), eight separate veins and one prominent double vein which extend from the northwest corner to nearly the southeast corner of the claims block. High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

In 1995, an exploration program was conducted by Kinntaki Resources in which 135 surface samples were collected. Significant gold and silver results near the Rosebud Mine are shown in the tables below. The information contained in this news release is historical in nature but was extracted from the NI 43-101 report by qualified person, Edward Harrington, P.Geo. and is believed to be accurate and unbiased based on comparison with previous and subsequent reports on the subject property.

Table 1: Rock Sampling Near the Rosebud Mine Site

Sample # Sample Type Width (feet) Au (g/t) (AA) Au(g/t) (grav.) Ag (g/t) (ICP) 25015 chip 2.0 1.170 1.371 4.9 25051 grab - 9.670 11.312 28.5 25052 chip 1.0 2.433 1.543 10.3 25054 chip 1.5 2.100 1.783 37.0 25055 chip 1.5 29.000 1.032 65.9 25056 chip 1.5 0.844 - 22.5 25057 chip 1.0 14.000 14.878 14.7 25058 chip 1.0 0.734 - 11.9 25060 chip 1.5 1.520 1.337 3.7 25061 chip 1.0 1.010 0.994 13.8 25062 chip 2.0 0.692 - 11.2 25063 chip 1.0 1.380 1.302 7.4 25113 chip 1.0 0.870 - 7.8 25115 chip - 1.500 1.474 45.0 25116 chip 1.5 0.827 - 26.5 25117 chip 1.5 5.270 5.211 43.5 25130 chip 3.0 2.490 2.880 3.9

Table 2: Rock Sampling Near Line 34+00 N

Sample # Sample type Width (feet) Au (g/t) (AA) Au(g/t) (grav) Ag (g/t) (ICP) 25066 chip 1.0 0.863 - 2.6 25067 chip 1.0 9.660 10.215 4.5 25068 grab - 25.000 28.007 6.0 25075 chip 1.5 0.717 - 4.5 25077 chip 1.5 1.600 1.543 14.7 25126 chip 1.5 3.950 4.182 32.5

Tables 1 and 2 - Kinntaki Resources 1995 rock sampling results (from Harrington, Edward., 2005, Technical Report on the Rosebud Property, Mohave County, Arizona: prepared for Kent Exploration Inc., 66p.).

The Kingman Minerals qualified person has not verified the results of the 1995 surface rock sampling listed in Tables 1 and 2. Additional sampling would be required to verify the data.

Induced polarization, resistivity and magnetic geophysical surveys were conducted by D. Mark, geophysicist, P.Geo. The results indicate the presence of sulphide mineralization along strike and at depth from known areas of anomalous gold and silver. Therefore, it may be assumed that drilling in these areas might intersect mineralized shear zones at depth. Seven target areas (Z1 to Z7) have been identified, based on the combination of geochemical and geophysical data (Figure 3).

Figure 1: Compilation Map of Prospective Geophysical and Geochemical Zones (from Harrington, 2005).

While much of the field work was conducted in 1995 and could be considered as historical in nature, most of the technical information contained in this news release came directly from the NI 43-101 compliant report by Edward Harrington (2005) for Kent Exploration Inc. The Kingman Minerals qualified person has not verified the results of the geophysical work shown in Figure 1. Repeat magnetic, IP and resistivity surveys would be required to verify the data.

In 2005, Kent Exploration Inc., following the recommendations of Ed Harrington P.Geo, obtained access and completed an underground rock sampling program. Ropes and safety harnesses were used to access the 100ft level by way of the main production shaft. This was the first underground sampling verification to be conducted since L.A. Bayrock in 1983 and 1984.

Figure 2 - Cross section of Kent Exploration 2005 underground sampling of the southeast drift on the 100-foot level of the Rosebud Mine. Sample results are in Table 3.

According to Harrington, "all samples returned values anomalous in one or more of gold, silver, lead and zinc and are considered to be significant." Selected results from his 2005 report are as follows:

Sample # Type Location True Width (m) Analyses (ppm) or (g/t) Gold Silver Lead Zinc B373601 chip vein 100-level 0.61 0.016 5.7 48.6 14,500 B373602 chip vein 100-level 0.30 8.500 88.7 3890 1455 B373603 select vein 100-level - 0.032 2.1 23.8 290 B373604 select vein 100-level - 0.026 0.8 28.4 141 B373605 chip vein 100-level 0.38 3.850 113.0 3430 1095 B373606 chip vein 100-level 0.46 170.500 217.0 5140 630 B373607 chip vein 100-level 0.46 10.700 352.0 2640 1440 B373608 chip vein 100-level 0.20 2.570 80.7 1475 535 B373609 chip vein 100-level 0.20 0.579 13.6 598 679 B373610 chip vein 100-level 0.15 1.885 87.3 4560 799 B373611 chip vein 100-level 0.30 9.000 133.0 2170 1150 B373612 chip vein 100-level 0.20 4.830 168.0 4370 1345 B373613 select vein 100-level - 0.283 16.3 890 700 B373614 chip vein 100-level 0.30 2.580 16.1 1655 1095 B373615 n/a found sample - 6.150 25.7 3680 5650 B373616 chip vein 100-level 0.30 0.842 95.0 5390 3360 B373617 select stockpile - 6.640 709.0 1325 1035 B373651 chip vein 100-level 0.61 1.810 24.7 1665 901 B373652 chip vein 100-level 0.46 0.115 44.6 457 595 B373653 select stope 100-level - 2.260 18.3 2400 4400 B373618 chip vein 100-level 0.31 0.42 10.25 1205 989 B373619 chip vein 100-level 0.31 0.48 18.9 623 1030 B373620 chip vein 100-level 0.31 2.01 114.0 2440 989 B373621 chip vein in adit 0.46 1.11 19.45 2960 725 B373622 chip vein in adit 0.31 2.72 23.6 1075 3110 B373623 chip vein in adit 0.23 6.01 68.5 5830 1030 B373624 chip vein in adit 0.91 0.89 12.2 1355 766

Table 3 -Underground rock sampling results from 2005 exploration program conducted by Kent Exploration Inc. (from Harrington, Edward., 2005, Technical Report on the Rosebud Property, Mohave County, Arizona: prepared for Kent Exploration Inc., 66p.).

The highest chip sample from the 100ft level of the mine returned a gold value of 170.5 g/t and 217 g/t silver over 0.46m. The highest silver value achieved was 709g/t from a stock pile grab sample.

The Kingman Minerals qualified person has not verified the results of the Kent Exploration 2005 underground sampling. Access to underground workings and additional sampling would be required to verify the sample results in Table 3.

The 2005 report stated that:

limited previous mining on the Property has defined both gold and silver mineralization associated with shearing;

historical and contemporary surface and underground sampling has indicated potentially economic gold and silver grades;

several zones known to host gold and silver mineralization have been identified;

underground sampling carried out in 2005 returned significant gold and silver values, and showed that the main production shaft and underground workings on the 100-foot level are accessible and generally in good condition;

an IP/resistivity survey has indicated that zones of mineralization may extend along strike beneath alluvial cover, and be present at depth; and

a suite of elements commonly accompanying porphyry-style mineralization is shown by rock sampling assay results to occur on the Rosebud property.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc. and Certified Professional Geologist who is a Qualified Person with respect to Kingman's Mohave Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

