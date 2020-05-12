Endeavour Silver Releases 2019 Annual Review and Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 - Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) announces the publication of its 2019 Annual Review and Sustainability Report entitled “Recognizing 15 years of Mine Production.” This marks the eighth consecutive year the Company has reported on its sustainability initiatives, including the last seven under the GRI Standards for sustainability reporting.



Endeavour’s 2019 Annual Review and Sustainability Report is available at https://csr.edrsilver.com or the full report can be downloaded here. The Spanish versions will be available by month-end on the company website. All dollar amounts presented below are in U.S. dollars.

2019 Sustainability Highlights

Safety and Health

70% of all training activities involved safety education, highlighting its importance

Guanacevi received the “Casco de Plata” safety award last year, the highest safety recognition provided by the Mining Chamber in Mexico, for their performance in 2018

Our People

Provided an average of 47 hours of training for each employee

Completed the suspension of operations at El Cubo smoothly, and transferred 40% of the professional employees to other job opportunities within the Company

Community

Supported 118 Mexican students with scholarships to further their education

Sponsored several events to engage with over 1,000 locals in the communities near Terronera

Fully funded a multi-use recreational facility for the El Cubo community

Environment

Planted 51,000 trees in reforestation projects to reclaim disturbed ground

Recycled over 93% of water used

Economic Value

99% of our workforce is Mexican, spent $42 million in employee wages and benefits.

Spent $164 million on goods and services, 97% of total procurement is from within Mexico.

Paid $5 million in various taxes

Endeavour CEO Bradford Cooke commented: “2019 marked our 15th year as a producing mining company. However, it was also a very challenging year for our mining operations, which impacted our sustainability performance. We made sweeping changes at each mine and initiated programs to improve our performance in all areas of the business. As a result, we are already seeing improvements to benefit our sustainability.”

“In the first half of 2020, our safety performance has been much better as there is a higher level of safety awareness across all the mines. We received the “Empresa Socialmente Responsible” (Socially Responsible Company) distinction from the Mexican Centre of Philanthropy in Mexico for each of our operating mines at Guanacevi, Bola?itos and El Cubo.”

“Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented our prevention and response plan and procedures to mitigate the virus risks in early March and were one of the first companies to be proactive as the health crisis progressed. On the community front, we have been distributing safety kits to high risk households in the areas of our operations and projects with various cleaning supplies and educational materials.”

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera Mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information:

Galina Meleger, Director, Investor Relations

Toll free: (877) 685-9775

Tel: (604) 640-4804

Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com

Website: www.edrsilver.com

