Amerigo Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG, "Amerigo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Luzich to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) effective May 12, 2020.



Mr. Luzich is the founder of Luzich Partners LLC, a multi-strategy investment firm formed in 2013 and a significant shareholder in the Company.

Michael Luzich brings to the Board more than 30 years of investment and development expertise and has been founder and president of various investment, real estate and international trading companies. He attended Marquette University and is a graduate of the OPM program at the Harvard Business School.

Amerigo’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Klaus Zeitler, stated, “I am pleased that Michael accepted our invitation to join the Board and I am convinced that Amerigo will benefit from his broad international experience in trading and corporate finance.”





About the Company:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporaci?n Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer. Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.



For further information, please contact: