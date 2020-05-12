Harfang Announces an Important Summer Exploration Program on its Serpent Property (James Bay, Québec)

MONTREAL, May 12, 2020 - Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to provide new information on a recently completed Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical survey and an update on upcoming summer exploration activities to be conducted on its 100% owned Serpent Property (“Property”) in James Bay (Qu?bec) (Fig. 1).



The IP survey completed over the Mista trend successfully detected a more than 800 m long chargeability axis superposed to the Mista Cu-Au-Ag prospect (0.99% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au and 7.7 g/t Ag over 11.7 m in trenching). That prospect refers to a sulfide-bearing quartz-rich arenite injected by quartz veins already traced at surface over 350 m in length by Harfang’s team. The IP axis suggests the continuation of the mineralization underneath soil and vegetation toward the west (Fig. 2). The result of the survey confirms the relevance of Harfang’s method to identify mineralized rocks by mapping conductivity (resistivity) and chargeability of metallic minerals in the bedrock.

This summer, we will extend the IP survey over the gold-in-till anomaly covering a 4 km2 area in the southwestern part of the Property. That anomaly was defined by a cluster of 9 till samples containing between 26 and 324 gold grains (see press release dated January 16, 2020) (Fig. 3). Gold analytical results of the non-magnetic heavy mineral concentrates of these tills, recently obtained from Actlabs (Ancaster, Ontario), returned very significant values including many samples grading from 1 to >30 g/t Au (Fig. 4). According to Stuart Averill (P.Geo), founder and chairman of Overburden Drilling Management Ltd. (“ODM”), the gold-in-till anomaly at Serpent may be considered as one of the most significant in Canada. ODM was mandated to proceed with the gold grain count of the till samples. Harfang considers that this unexplored portion of the Property represents a high-priority prospective target and warrants a serious exploration effort. High-grade gold occurrences at Serpent are mainly associated with shear zone-hosted quartz veins. The major East-West structural break extending over more than 4 km, which is interpreted from magnetic discontinuities, represents a prime target up-ice of the gold-in-till anomaly (Figs. 3 and 4).

Summer activities will include extensive prospecting, soil/till sampling and mechanical trenching over the gold-in-till anomaly and the structural break. A drilling program could be designed following detection of IP anomalies and associated gold mineralization.

Harfang’s employees and its contractors will operate under a COVID-19 management and mitigation plan. The Corporation will ensure the health and safety of all individuals involved on the project. To date, our workforce remains healthy and free of symptoms of the virus.

To view FIGURES 1 to 4, please click here.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been prepared and approved by Fran?ois Huot, P.Geo, Chief geologist at Harfang, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Serpent Property

The Serpent Property, adjacent to the James Bay Road, is located about 80 km south of Radisson. The Property is composed of 552 mining claims covering an area of 28,312 hectares. It is adjacent to the La Pointe gold deposit and the recently discovered La Pointe Extension owned by Quebec Precious Metals Corp. and is located near the contact between the La Grande and Opinaca subprovinces.

Quality control

Till samples were collected from hand-dug pits at depths up to 1 m by employees from SL Exploration Inc. Sampling sites are separated from each other by approximately 200-250 m and distributed along lines spaced 1 km apart. Each sample (11-17 kg) was placed in a plastic bag which was identified by a specific tag number and securely sealed with fibertape. Samples were sent in two separate batches to ODM (Nepean, Ontario) where they were processed. The non-magnetic heavy mineral concentrates of each sample were then sent to Actlabs (Ancaster, Ontario) to be analyzed for gold by neutron activation.

Till is a transported surficial media produced during active glaciation that may be affected by subsequent surficial processes resulting in the possible modification of the gold content. As such, the occurrence of a gold anomaly in till is not conclusive evidence of a mineral deposit existing within the Property limits.

The sampling procedure and the quality control related to the till program followed protocols developed by SL Exploration and ODM. Interpretation of the results was done by Les Consultants Inlandsis, ODM and Harfang’s qualified employees.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Qu?bec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

For further information:

Fran?ois Goulet, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514 940-0670 #339

Email: fgoulet@harfangexploration.com

Web: www.harfangexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Harfang’s periodic reports including the filings made by Harfang from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.