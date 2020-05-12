Fiore Gold Ltd. Continues to Expand Oxide Gold Mineralization at Its Pan Mine, Including 74.7 metres of 0.74 g/t Gold and 15.2 metres Of 2.60 g/t Gold

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 - Fiore Gold Ltd. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF)(FRANKFURT:2FO) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the ongoing drill program at its Pan Mine in Nevada. This drill program is part of a long-term program aimed at expanding the resource and reserve base and extending the mine life.

The sixty-four holes reported here were drilled at several locations around the main North Pan and South Pan pits, as well as the smaller Syncline and Black Stallion satellite pits (Figure 1). The holes were intended to test the potential to expand the existing oxide reserves both at depth and laterally beyond the current reserve boundaries. The most recent Proven and Probable reserve estimate from 2018 shows 318,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 0.51 g/t gold (0.015 oz/ton), with reserve cutoff grades of 0.21 g/t gold for the North and Central pits and 0.14 g/t gold for the South Pit.

Highlights from these initial sixty-four holes, all from the North Pan area, include:

Hole PR20-006 returned 32.0 metres of 0.75 g/t gold

Hole PR20-008 returned 30.5 metres of 0.76 g/t gold

Hole PR20-013 returned 27.4 metres of 0.74 g/t gold

Hole PR20-016 returned 38.1 metres of 0.92 g/t gold

Hole PR20-031 returned 25.9 metres of 0.74 g/t gold

Hole PR20-040 returned 74.7 metres of 0.74 g/t gold

Hole PR20-052 returned 27.4 metres of 0.68 g/t gold

Hole PR20-053 returned 30.5 metres of 0.60 g/t gold

Hole PR20-055 returned 15.2 metres of 2.60 g/t gold

Tim Warman, Fiore's CEO commented, "This latest drilling program has returned some excellent results and demonstrates that near-surface oxide gold mineralization extends considerably beyond the current reserve pits at Pan. Detailed mapping of the North Pit has identified subtle but important northwest-southeast cross-structures that appear to localize higher grade mineralization, and the current drilling program has been successful in targeting these structures well beyond the pit margins. While the drilling program is still ongoing, we expect to use a late April 2020 cutoff date for the upcoming resource and reserve update, and the updated mine plan scheduled for completion in the second half of 2020. We are also pleased that we have been able to test the first of the regional exploration targets around the Pan Mine, with assays pending for an initial eight holes in the Mustang target approximately 1.9 km northwest of the North Pit at Pan."

Results

Significant results for the sixty-four holes reported here are shown in the table below:

Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) PR20-001 88.39 97.54 9.14 0.24 PR20-002 no significant intercepts PR20-003 no significant intercepts PR20-004 0.00 7.62 7.62 0.34 PR20-004 73.15 77.72 4.57 0.23 PR20-005 38.10 41.15 3.05 0.91 PR20-006 27.43 59.44 32.00 0.75 includes 28.96 44.20 15.24 1.08 PR20-006 77.72 82.30 4.57 0.27 PR20-006 94.49 111.25 16.76 0.26 PR20-007 22.86 27.43 4.57 1.05 includes 22.86 25.91 3.05 1.45 PR20-008 0.00 4.57 4.57 0.42 PR20-008 35.05 65.53 30.48 0.76 includes 45.72 48.77 3.05 1.79 includes 53.34 56.39 3.05 1.15 PR20-009 no significant intercepts PR20-010 no significant intercepts PR20-011 12.19 21.34 9.14 1.46 includes 13.72 21.34 7.62 1.70 PR20-011 28.96 32.00 3.05 0.45 PR20-011 44.20 47.24 3.05 0.58 PR20-012 12.19 32.00 19.81 0.58 includes 19.81 22.86 3.05 1.31 PR20-013 6.10 33.53 27.43 0.74 PR20-013 42.67 51.82 9.14 0.36 includes 13.72 21.34 7.62 1.50 PR20-014 38.10 48.77 10.67 1.15 includes 39.62 47.24 7.62 1.36 PR20-015 no significant intercepts PR20-016 35.05 73.15 38.10 0.92 includes 45.72 62.48 16.76 1.43 PR20-017 42.67 54.86 12.19 0.55 PR20-018 no significant intercepts PR20-019 109.73 138.68 28.96 0.37 PR20-020 no significant intercepts PR20-021 no significant intercepts PR20-022 no significant intercepts PR20-023 no significant intercepts PR20-024 21.34 39.62 18.29 0.54 PR20-024 47.24 50.29 3.05 0.44 includes 35.05 38.10 3.05 1.27 PR20-025 56.39 60.96 4.57 0.38 PR20-026 9.14 36.58 27.43 0.40 PR20-026 80.77 91.44 10.67 0.27 PR20-026 100.58 106.68 6.10 0.52 PR20-027 27.43 33.53 6.10 0.58 PR20-027 48.77 53.34 4.57 0.26 PR20-028 7.62 18.29 10.67 0.25 PR20-029 0.00 19.81 19.81 0.46 PR20-030 10.67 13.72 3.05 0.28 PR20-031 80.77 106.68 25.91 0.74 includes 82.30 85.34 3.05 1.73 PR20-032 no significant intercepts PR20-033 no significant intercepts PR20-034 41.15 44.20 3.05 0.79 PR20-035 no significant intercepts PR20-036 no significant intercepts PR20-037 25.91 32.00 6.10 0.47 PR20-038 15.24 25.91 10.67 0.30 PR20-038 38.10 41.15 3.05 0.37 PR20-039 30.48 41.15 10.67 0.50 PR20-040 4.57 79.25 74.68 0.74 includes 35.05 50.29 15.24 1.36 PR20-041 9.14 18.29 9.14 0.34 PR20-041 48.77 51.82 3.05 0.22 PR20-042 44.20 47.24 3.05 0.46 PR20-043 no significant intercepts PR20-044 32.00 38.10 6.10 0.28 PR20-045 9.14 27.43 18.29 0.63 PR20-046 12.19 42.67 30.48 0.54 PR20-046 51.82 57.91 6.10 0.79 PR20-047 no significant intercepts PR20-048 no significant intercepts PR20-049 no significant intercepts PR20-050 10.67 13.72 3.05 1.39 PR20-051 6.10 9.14 3.05 1.41 PR20-051 57.91 60.96 3.05 0.50 PR20-052 59.44 86.87 27.43 0.68 includes 68.58 71.63 3.05 1.31 PR20-053 18.29 48.77 30.48 0.60 includes 28.96 33.53 4.57 1.35 PR20-053 53.34 56.39 3.05 0.28 PR20-054 38.10 48.77 10.67 0.72 includes 41.15 44.20 3.05 1.48 PR20-055 0.00 15.24 15.24 2.60 includes 0.00 10.67 10.67 3.59 PR20-056 68.58 86.87 18.29 0.44 PR20-057 no significant intercepts PR20-058 62.48 77.72 15.24 0.66 includes 70.10 73.15 3.05 1.30 PR20-058 82.30 85.34 3.05 0.32 PR20-058 99.06 102.11 3.05 0.42 PR20-059 35.05 41.15 6.10 0.49 PR20-059 54.86 67.06 12.19 0.35 PR20-060 assays pending PR20-061 36.58 45.72 9.14 0.60 PR20-062 0.00 6.10 6.10 0.67 PR20-062 39.62 50.29 10.67 0.35 PR20-063 13.72 30.48 16.76 0.46 PR20-063 44.20 51.82 7.62 0.26 PR20-064 94.49 109.73 15.24 0.68 includes 97.54 102.11 4.57 1.28 PR20-065 no significant intercepts



Figure 2 (cross-section 1) is a southwest to northeast cross-section through the North Pan area that highlights a new zone of thick, shallow gold mineralization centred on the Pilot Shale-Devils Gate Limestone contact that was intersected in a zone between holes PR20-046 and PR20-061. This mineralization is well outside the existing pit-constrained reserve envelope and offers potential to add to the existing resource and reserve base at a relatively low stripping ratio. This cross-section also shows several thick intersections immediately below and between the current North Pan and Red Hill pits, e.g. PR20-008.

Figure 3 (cross-section 2) is an east-west section in the same general area as Figure 2, which highlights additional intercepts of oxide gold mineralization at the Pilot-Devils Gate contact below the current reserve pits in holes PR20-052, -056, -058 and -064.

Figure 4 (long-section 3) is an approximately north-south oriented long-section through the North Pit area that highlights newly discovered areas of mineralized Jasperoid breccia north of the North Pit (holes PR20-006 and 008 particularly), as well as another thick zone of strongly mineralized Jasperoid breccia at the south end of the North Pit, that extends well below the base of the current reserve pit (PR20-040)

To date assays have been received for 106 holes (including the 64 holes in this release) representing 13,364 m (43,845 feet) of the approximately 17,226 m (56,515 feet) completed to date at Pan in 2019 and 2020. Data from these holes will be used in the upcoming resource and reserve estimate.

Pan Mine Geology

The Pan Mine is a Carlin-style, sedimentary rock-hosted, gold-only deposit, and is comprised of three main zones of mineralization which has currently been traced for over 1,800 m (6,000 feet) along the north-south trending Branham Fault. The North Zone is composed of a large body of silicified solution breccia along the western margin of the Branham fault. Mineralization extends westward from the breccia body along the relatively flat-lying Pilot Shale-Devils Gate Limestone contact. South Pan is largely hosted in strongly clay altered and mineralized solution breccias within the Branham fault zone, and clay altered sediments along the Pilot Shale-Devils Gate Limestone contact which dip to the southeast away from the Branham Fault. Central Pan consist of several smaller pods of mineralization largely along the Pilot Shale-Devils Gate contact along a series of west-northwest trending open folds and north-south secondary faults.

Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information relating to Fiore Gold's properties contained in this news release was approved by Paul Noland (AIPG CPG-11293), Fiore Gold's VP Exploration and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.

The reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Pan is being performed by Boart Longyear of Salt Lake City, Utah. Down holes surveys were completed by Boart drill crews, supervised by Fiore personnel utilizing a REFLEX north seeking gyroscope. Select holes were surveyed additionally by International Directional Services for quality control. Holes are generally inclined to -65 to -90 degrees below horizontal and drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. The irregular shape of the ore body at Pan make estimations of apparent widths difficult, but true widths are generally within 60% to 90% of the reported downhole intercepts.

Sampling is supervised by Fiore Gold geologists, with samples transported directly to ALS Minerals Lab in Reno, Nevada where samples are prepared, and pulps generated. Samples were assayed for gold by Fire Assay of a 30-gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. All drill samples were also subjected to additional cyanide leach analysis where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. Selected holes are also analyzed for a 48 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited.

Scientific and technical information regarding the Pan Mine resource and reserve estimates referred to herein has been extracted from and is hereby qualified by reference to the technical reports for our projects. The technical reports referenced herein are as follows: (1) the report titled "NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report, Pan Gold Project, White Pine County, Nevada", with an effective date of June 30, 2017, which was prepared by J.B. Pennington, M.Sc., C.P.G., Kent Hartley, P.E., Justin Smith, P.E., RM-SME, and Deepak Malhotra, RM-SME (the "Pan Mine 43-101"), as updated within the Pan Mine Reserve Statement, with an effective date of September 30, 2018, which was prepared by Kent Hartley, P.E., and Justin Smith, P.E., RM-SME.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

continue to grow gold production at the Pan Mine, while increasing the resource and reserve base

advance the development of the nearby Gold Rock project

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations

