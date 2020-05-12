TORONTO, May 12, 2020 - QMX Gold Corp. (“QMX” or the “Company”) (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to report that it will resume all its scheduled exploration activities, including diamond drilling on its Bonnefond deposit, following the announcement of the Quebec government that all exploration activities can recommence on May 11th.



Two drill rigs are in place and will restart drilling on the Bonnefond deposit on May 12th in order to complete the nine (9) holes remaining in the infill drilling campaign (3,800m), which will be included in the updated NI 43-101 resource for Bonnefond. The resource update is expected to be released this summer. Once the Bonnefond drilling program is completed, the drill rigs will move to the River target on the western side of the property (Bourlamaque Zone – see Figure 1).

QMX's exploration team utilized the interruption in field activities to compile, process and interpret geological information on its East and Bourlamaque Zones. This compilation work is expected to lead to additional drill targets for the Fall 2020 exploration program.

In order to protect the health and safety of all its employees, contractors and their families from COVID-19, QMX has implemented a number of new and enhanced operating procedures and is following all the rules and recommendations from the Department of Public Health and the Health and Safety Commission (CNESST).

"Our team is eager to continue with our exploration schedule after the unforeseen work interruption,” stated Andy Rompel, Vice President of Exploration at QMX Gold, “As the safety and health of our employees, our contractors and their families are at our hearts, we will do our level best to follow, and exceed where possible, the instructions and recommendations laid out by the CNESST to continue to provide a safe workplace."

Figure 1: QMX’s extensive and target-rich land package

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7881bd35-ca59-4f69-9b6f-8a54cfdb68fb

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by M?lanie Pichon, P.Geo, M.Sc, Exploration Manager, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About QMX Gold Corp.

QMX Gold Corp. is a Canadian based resource company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QMX”. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property position in the Val d’Or mining camp in the Abitibi District of Quebec. QMX is currently drilling in the Val d’Or East portion of its land package focused on the Bonnefond plug and in and around the Bevcon Intrusive. In addition to its extensive land package QMX owns the strategically located Aurbel gold mill and tailings facility.

Contact Information: Brad Humphrey Louis Baribeau President and CEO Public Relations Tel: (416) 861-5887 Tel: (514) 667-2304 Toll free: +1 877-717-3027 Email: info@qmxgold.ca Website: www.qmxgold.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:



This press release contains or may be deemed to contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding future plans, operations and activities, projected mineralization, resumption of exploration activities at the Bonnefond deposit, delivery of an updated resource with respect to the Bonnefond deposit, expectation of additional drill targets, COVID-19 and the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, its properties and/or its projects to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the disclosure documents of the Company filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.