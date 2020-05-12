Alliance Mining Purchases 100% Ownership Tiberius Gold Corp Bissett Gold Mine Camp Manitoba

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 - Alliance Mining Corp. (TSXV:ALM) ("Alliance" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has made the final two payments of $250,000.00 each by issuing 10 million common shares of its capital to Tiberius Gold Corp. Alliance has now completed all payments to acquire 100 per cent of Tiberius's property located in the Bissett Gold mine camp in Manitoba. Under the agreement, Alliance earned a 100-per-cent interest in the property by making certain staged cash payments and/or share payments of common shares in the capital of Alliance to Tiberius over a four-year period equal to a total of $1.25million as follows: (i) $250,000 in cash and/or common shares on or before 90 days of the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the transaction; (ii) $250,000 in cash and/or common shares on or before the first anniversary of the approval date; (iii) $250,000 in cash and/or common shares on or before the second anniversary of the approval date; $250,000 in cash and/or common shares on or before the third anniversary of the approval date; and $250,000 in cash and/or common shares on or before the fourth anniversary of the approval date.

Alliance Mining has now purchased 100 per cent interest in the Red Rice Lake property located in the Bissett gold camp in Manitoba. The property is located close to the town of Bissett, Man., and just four kilometres south of the True North gold mine which its current owner 1911 Gold Corp ( Formerly Klondex Mines) has just recommenced operations reprocessing tailings..

The Red Rice Lake gold property claims are located within the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in southeastern Manitoba. This belt forms part of the Uchi sub province that includes the Red Lake and Pickle Lake belts in Northwestern Ontario

