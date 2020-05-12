American Creek Sells Minority Interest in Electrum Property Joint Venture to Tudor Gold

Cardston, May 12, 2020 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") ("American Creek") today announced that it has executed an agreement with Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") whereby Tudor is buying out the Corporation's 40% interest in the Electrum Project Joint Venture located near Stewart, British Columbia.

Tudor will pay American Creek $250,000 cash and issue 1,400,000 Tudor shares upon the transaction closing. The shares are subject to a standard four month hold period and a voluntary eight month hold as well.

This transaction is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Darren Blaney, American Creek CEO stated: "We think this transaction makes sense for American Creek and its shareholders as we are trading a minority interest in the Electrum property for non-dilutive operating cash as well as a substantial share position in Tudor which gives us more exposure to the upcoming Treaty Creek developments which we believe will be very significant."

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55732