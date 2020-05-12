VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (“Black Tusk” or the “Company) (C: TUSK, OTC: BTKRF, Frankfurt: 0NB) is pleased to announce that the company has received a permit to conduct diamond drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, located 30 kilometres north of Val d’Or, Quebec.



The McKenzie East drill permit will allow for the construction of 18 drill pads with supporting water supply stations and access trails. Black Tusk plans to conduct the drill program during the Summer 2020 exploration season.

Prior to conducting diamond drilling on the McKenzie Gold Property, Black Tusk plans to undertake surface prospecting, mapping, soil sampling and rock sampling. Black Tusk’s exploration team, based in the Val d’Or area, is expected to begin that exploration work this month. Areas of interest were determined from the results of the company’s drone-supported magnetic survey over the property completed earlier this year, combined with the results from historic exploration work.

Black Tusk Resources' McKenzie East gold project is located approximately two kilometres east of Monarch Gold's McKenzie Break Project. At the McKenzie break, gold mineralization is reported as visually distinctive white quartz-carbonate ribbon veins and sheeted veinlet complexes in places containing free gold. Shear zones hosting the veins range from two metres to 10 metres in thickness. A Monarch Gold news release dated Feb. 26, 2020, states that drill hole MK-18-205 returned 20.12 g/t Au over 2.6 metres, with the hole being extended in 2019. Hole extension MK-18-205ext continued to intersect mineralization at depth, returning 32.3 g/t Au over 7.1 metres, including 142.8 g/t Au over 1.2 metres, 26.97 g/t Au over 1.3 metres and 24.6 g/t Au over 0.7 metre. This high-grade intersection is considered one of the best on the property to date. The reader is cautioned that results obtained from McKenzie Break Gold Project is not necessarily indicative of potential on the Black Tusk-McKenzie East Gold Project.

‘’Now that the Quebec Government has given the green light for exploration companies to go back to work, Black Tusk Resources is extremely excited to commence our exploration season at the McKenzie East Gold Project in Val-d’Or,’’ stated CEO, Richard Penn.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world class Abitibi Greenstone-belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100% ownership in 5 separate Gold and Palladium projects in Canada.

