Pampa Energía Announces Results For The Quarter Ended On March 31, 2020

12.05.2020  |  PR Newswire

BUENOS AIRES, May 12, 2020 - Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

As from January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').

However, Edenor (distribution segment), OldelVal (oil and gas segment), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others segment) continue recording their operations under local currency. Thus, the first quarter 2020 ('Q1 20') figures are adjusted as of March 31, 2020 by a 3.8% inflation rate, translated to US$ at closing FX of 64.47. For the comparative period of the first quarter 2019 ('Q1 19'), figures remain adjusted as of March 31, 2019 by an inflation rate of 5.6%, and translated to US$ at closing FX of 43.351.

Main Highlights from the Q1 20 Results2

Consolidated net revenues of US$607 million3, 17% lower than the US$727 million recorded in Q1 19, due to decreases of 35% in power generation, 18% in electricity distribution, 25% in oil and gas, 5% in petrochemicals, 14% in holding and others, and lower eliminations from intersegment sales (US$56 million).

  • Power Generation of 4,608 GWh from 15 power plants4
  • Electricity sales of 5,203 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
  • Production of 46 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
  • Sales of 87 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA5 of US$221 million, 5% higher than the US$210 million for Q1 19, mainly due to increases of 18% in power generation and 74% in electricity distribution, partially offset by decreases of 38% in oil and gas, 10% in holding and others, and US$4 million losses in petrochemicals.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$14 million, 92% lower than the US$167 million gain in Q1 19, mainly due to the recording of a loss from impairment of assets (US$67 million), lesser results from net monetary position ('RECPAM') recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment (US$50 million) and higher income taxes charges (US$35 million).

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, in millions)


Figures in million

As of 3.31.2020

As of 12.31.2019

AR$

US$ FX 64.47

AR$

US$ FX 59.89

ASSETS





Property, plant and equipment

222,220

3,447

210,056

3,507

Intangible assets

9,250

143

9,068

151

Right-of-use assets

963

15

930

16

Deferred tax assets

3,512

54

1,702

28

Investments in joint ventures and associates

35,074

544

30,638

511

Financial assets at amortized cost

302

5

1,048

18

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

722

11

671

11

Other assets

48

1

45

1

Trade and other receivables

4,989

77

4,711

79

Total non-current assets

277,080

4,298

258,869

4,322

Inventories

8,922

138

9,175

153

Financial assets at amortized cost

3,473

54

3,224

54

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

15,767

245

21,867

365

Derivative financial instruments

-

-

214

4

Trade and other receivables

37,959

589

33,583

561

Cash and cash equivalents

12,783

198

13,496

225

Total current assets

78,904

1,224

81,559

1,362







Total assets

355,984

5,522

340,428

5,684







EQUITY





Total equity

153,807

2,386

144,262

2,409







LIABILITIES





Investments in joint ventures and associates

291

5

265

4

Provisions

9,138

142

8,703

145

Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

2,677

42

590

10

Deferred revenue

269

4

270

5

Taxes payables

207

3

263

4

Deferred tax liabilities

23,180

360

22,068

368

Defined benefit plans

1,869

29

1,606

27

Salaries and social security payable


274

4

241

4

Borrowings

109,540

1,699

105,629

1,764

Trade and other payables

6,771

105

5,419

90

Total non-current liabilities

154,216

2,392

145,054

2,421

Provisions

1,317

20

1,206

20

Deferred revenue

5

0

5

-

Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

3,236

50

3,154

53

Taxes payables

3,575

55

4,316

72

Defined benefit plans

235

4

230

4

Salaries and social security payable


3,127

49

3,834

65

Derivative financial instruments

254

4

204

3

Borrowings

6,204

96

10,974

183

Trade and other payables

30,008

465

27,189

454

Total current liabilities

47,961

744

51,112

854







Total liabilities

202,177

3,136

196,166

3,275







Total liabilities and equity

355,984

5,522

340,428

5,684

Consolidated Income Statement

(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2020 and 2019, in millions)









First Quarter

Figures in million

2020

2019


AR$

US$

AR$

US$

Sales revenue

38,415

607

29,393

727

Cost of sales

(27,556)

(436)

(21,269)

(523)







Gross profit

10,859

171

8,124

204







Selling expenses

(2,328)

(36)

(1,813)

(43)

Administrative expenses

(2,424)

(39)

(1,863)

(45)

Exploration expenses

(4)

-

(41)

(1)

Other operating income

604

9

484

14

Other operating expenses

(822)

(14)

(1,017)

(25)

Results for participation in joint businesses and associates

2,069

32

835

20

Impairment of PPE and inventory

(4,316)

(67)

-

-







Operating income

3,638

56

4,709

124







RECPAM

1,676

26

3,308

76

Financial income

1,007

16

1,298

33

Financial costs

(3,861)

(62)

(3,611)

(88)

Other financial results

(1,114)

(15)

(495)

(6)

Financial results, net

(2,292)

(35)

500

15







Profit before tax

1,346

21

5,209

139







Income tax

(403)

(5)

1,427

30







Net income for the period

943

16

6,636

169

Attributable to the owners of the Company

775

14

6,531

167

Attributable to the non-controlling interests

168

2

105

2







Net income per share attributable to the shareholders

0.47

0.01

3.48

0.09

Net income per share attributable to the shareholders

11.81

0.21

87.08

2.23







For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the Videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 20 results on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.

The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/PampaQ120VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

You may find additional information on the Company at:

ri.pampaenergia.com/en

www.cnv.gov.ar

www.sec.gov

www.bolsar.com

For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani
Chief Executive Officer – CEO

Ricardo Torres
Executive Vice-president

Mariano Batistella
Executive Director of Planning, Strategy, Downstream & Affiliates

Lida Wang
Investor Relations Officer and Sustainability

The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000
investor@pampaenergia.com
ri.pampaenergia.com/en

1 For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').

2 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters Q1 20 and Q1 19 are based on FS prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

3 Under the IFRS, US$114 million sales at our ownership from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

4 Includes 100% of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.

5 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pampa-energia-announces-results-for-the-quarter-ended-on-march-31-2020-301058078.html

SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.


