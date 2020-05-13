Pacific Iron Ore Announces Change in Senior Officers

Calgary, May 12, 2020 - Pacific Iron Ore Corp. (the "Corporation") announces the resignation of Joel Freudman as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carlyn Dahl as Chief Financial Officer. In order to fill the vacancies, the Corporation has appointed Binyomin Posen as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Joel Freudman, the departing President and Chief Executive Officer, commented the following with respect to the change in the Corporation's senior officers and previously announced changes to its Board of Directors: "We are very pleased to have identified a strong leadership team with financial services experience, to reactivate the Corporation for the benefit of shareholders."

Corporation's Contact Information:

For further information relating to the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's profile on SEDAR which can be accessed at www.sedar.com or contact:

Binyomin Posen

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director

Telephone: 416 481-2222 (Ext. 246)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55781