Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces MTV Files For Creditor Protection in Chile

TORONTO, May 12, 2020 - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI” or the “Company”) (TSX: SRHI) today announced that Minera Tres Valles SpA (“MTV”), the Company’s 70% Chilean copper mining subsidiary, has commenced reorganization proceedings by filing a Judicial Restructuring Procedure (“JRP”) in Chile to seek protection from creditors to give MTV sufficient time to complete its refinancing efforts to allow for the completion of the construction of its underground mine. This is the equivalent of filing for creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada.



After careful consideration of all available alternatives following thorough consultation with its advisors, the Company and MTV determined that it was in the best interests of MTV and all of its stakeholders to file for an application for creditor protection under the JRP.

The initial court order sought is expected to provide a stay of creditor claims and the exercise of contractual rights with a view to provide the necessary protection to allow MTV to negotiate repayment terms with its creditors that should provide a financial foundation to grow MTV’s business.

MTV expects that upon a successful negotiation with its creditors, that additional capital will be committed by the Company and MTV’s senior lenders to begin construction of the Papomono Masivo incline block caving underground mining project. While under construction for the next 12 months, MTV will reduce operations during the current low copper price environment drawing down inventory, processing ore from third party miners, and continuing its tolling services. Upon successful completion of the construction project, MTV expects to begin mining the higher grade, lower cost ore that should be delivered by Papomono Masivo.

The MTV project is important to the surrounding communities and the surrounding communities important to MTV. MTV’s operations will continue during this process operating with the support of local businesses and with the artisanal miners that will continue supplying the plant with fresh oxide ore.

The Company will provide a further update on this process once more information is available.

Filing for a JRP is an event of default under the senior secured facility agreement entered into between MTV and its senior lenders of which the Company is a party to. The Company’s maximum exposure under the senior secured facility agreement is its corporate guarantee of USD$10 million.

