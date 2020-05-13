SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $60 Million and Transaction Update

This is information that Semafo Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 9 p.m. Eastern time on May 12, 2020.

MONTREAL, May 12, 2020 - Semafo Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) is pleased to announce results of operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

The following 2020 highlights include a 4-week suspension of operations at the Boungou Mine.

Signing of definitive agreement with Endeavour

Consolidated gold production of 81,900 ounces

Gold sales of $123.2 million

All-in sustaining cost 1 of $888 per ounce sold

of $888 per ounce sold Operating income of $33.2 million

Net income attributable to shareholders of the Corporation of $14.1 million or $0.04 per share

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 1 of $20.8 million or $0.06 per share 1

of $20.8 million or $0.06 per share Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital 1 of $60.0 million or $0.18 per share 1

of $60.0 million or $0.18 per share Full production rate of 2,000 tpd reached at Siou underground (UG)

SEMAFO provides Endeavour transaction update, including update on timing, mailing of meeting materials for May 28 Special Meeting and Board resolutions passed to apply for delisting from the TSX and Nasdaq Stockholm pending closing of transaction

Benoit Desormeaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of SEMAFO, stated: "Despite a four-week shutdown at Boungou and the implementation of preventive measures against the COVID-19 virus, we delivered a solid first quarter that included a smooth ramp-up of Siou underground to full production. During the quarter, we announced a strategic transaction with Endeavour that continues to receive strong stakeholder support. We remind our shareholders to vote in favour of the transaction at the special shareholder meeting that will be held virtually on May 28. Details on how to attend and vote are provided in the joint circular that has been mailed to shareholders, filed on SEDAR and is available on our website."

_____________________________ 1 All-in sustaining cost, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the Corporation and per share, cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the 2020 First Quarter MD&A, note 18.

Consolidated Results and Mining Operations





Three-month period



ended March 31,



2020

2019

Variation Gold ounces produced

81,900

102,400

(20%) Gold ounces sold

76,800

106,100

(28%)













(in thousands of dollars, except amounts per ounce and per share)











Revenues – Gold sales

123,211

138,541

(11%) Operating income

33,217

40,359

(18%)













Net income attributable to shareholders of the Corporation

14,066

17,666

(20%) Basic earnings per share

0.04

0.05

(20%) Diluted earnings per share

0.04

0.05

(20%)













Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the Corporation1

20,793

22,632

(8%) Per share1

0.06

0.07

(14%)













Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital1

59,985

78,980

(24%) Per share1

0.18

0.24

(25%)













Average realized selling price (per ounce)

1,604

1,306

23% Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1

661

484

37% All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1

888

745

19%

Consolidated Operational Overview

Financial results for Boungou and Mana are provided at the end of this press release. In early February 2020, the Boungou plant restarted and processing of the stockpile began.

The year-over-year decrease in gold sales and gold ounces produced and sold is mainly due to the four-week suspension of operations at the Boungou Mine, which was partially offset by the increase in the average realized selling gold price.

The decrease in cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital1 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 mainly reflects the four-week suspension of operations at the Boungou Mine.

___________________________________________ 1 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the Corporation, adjusted basic earnings per share, cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and per share, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the 2020 First Quarter MD&A, note 18.

Update on COVID-19

Over the past months, SEMAFO has implemented a series of protocols to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus among its employees, contractors, suppliers and surrounding communities. At the site-level, these involve sensitising employees, mandatory quarantine for expatriates entering Burkina Faso, temperature screening of new arrivals at travel and site access points, cancelling non-essential travel, increasing sanitation measures and heightening its medical response capacity. Personnel with elevated temperatures or other symptoms are immediately placed in preventive isolation, together with co-workers with whom they may have been in contact.

In parallel, the Corporation instigated early preventive measures to mitigate impact on the supply chain. These include increasing stock levels from suppliers from certain regions and stock levels of key supplies in addition to alternate sourcing of key spare parts and reagents.

Endeavour Transaction Update



As previously announced by the Corporation, in connection with the transaction with Endeavour, a Special Meeting of SEMAFO's shareholders will be held virtually through live audio webcast on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 09:30 EST. The purpose of the Special Meeting is to seek approval for the acquisition by Endeavour of all the issued and outstanding securities of SEMAFO by way of a Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Québec). Shareholders who wish to attend the virtual Special Meeting must follow the procedures set out in the joint circular which has already been mailed and is available on SEDAR and our website at www.semafo.com.



In addition, SEMAFO was advised today by Endeavour that it has received a notice from the Director of Investments under the Investment Canada Act (the "ICA") pursuant to section 25.2(1) of the ICA indicating that the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development is considering whether to order a national security review of the Transaction under section 25.3(1) of the ICA. Endeavour has advised SEMAFO that it will work with the Director to address any outstanding questions or concerns, although neither Endeavour nor SEMAFO is aware of any reasons for the notice. In particular, while SEMAFO's head office is located in Quebec, it has no operating assets in Canada and its operations are confined to gold production and exploration in Burkina Faso. The Minister has until June 25, 2020 to consider whether to order a review under section 25.3(1) of the ICA. If the Minister issues a notice indicating that no such order for a national security review will be made, and assuming all of the conditions to the Transaction are satisfied or waived, the closing of the Transaction is expected to occur before the end of June 2020.



Finally, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation intends to rely on the exemption provided by AMF Decision No. 2020-PDG-0034 (the "Blanket Relief Order") from the requirement to file its executive compensation disclosure within 140 days following the end of its most recently completed financial year. The Corporation will file its executive compensation disclosure in due course in accordance with the requirements set forth in the Blanket Relief Order, and will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at the appropriate time.



Delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm



In conjunction with the anticipated closing of the Endeavour transaction, SEMAFO has resolved to apply for delisting of the SEMAFO shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the transaction. The last day of trading of the SEMAFO shares on Nasdaq Stockholm will be announced as soon as SEMAFO has been informed thereof by Nasdaq Stockholm.



About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical facts are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "expected", "pending", "continues", "will", "seek", "committed", "building", "leveraging", "pipeline" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include: the ability to complete the transaction with Endeavour Mining Corporation on the terms and timing proposed; the impact on the closing and timing of the proposed transaction with Endeavour Mining Corporation as a result of any review ordered by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Development pursuant to the ICA; the ability to prevent and manage the COVID-19 virus, the ability to execute on our strategic focus; fluctuation in the price of currencies; gold or operating costs; mining industry risks; uncertainty as to calculation of mineral reserves and resources; delays, political and social stability in Africa (including our ability to maintain or renew licenses and permits); the security of our operations; and other risks described in SEMAFO's documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in SEMAFO's 2019 Annual MD&A as updated in the 2020 First Quarter MD&A and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the joint circular relating to the Endeavour transaction, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the SEMAFO website at www.semafo.com. SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)















As at



As at



March 31,



December 31,



2020



2019



$



$











Assets





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

96,681



98,297 Trade and other receivables

39,684



44,645 Income tax receivable

1,545



4,434 Inventories

99,900



98,072 Other current assets

5,073



5,380



242,883



250,828 Non-current assets









Advance receivable

1,227



1,421 Restricted cash

9,736



9,964 Property, plant and equipment

828,114



843,123 Intangible asset

1,034



1,079 Other non-current financial assets

1,532



3,698



841,643



859,285 Total assets

1,084,526



1,110,113











Liabilities





















Current liabilities









Trade payables and accrued liabilities

51,720



67,819 Debt

29,565



59,275 Current portion of lease liabilities

12,125



13,073 Current portion of share unit plan liabilities

4,036



3,269 Provisions

2,788



2,843



100,234



146,279 Non-current liabilities









Lease liabilities

14,276



15,244 Share unit plan liabilities

1,882



2,755 Provisions

26,111



25,617 Deferred income tax liabilities

79,786



72,478



122,055



116,094 Total liabilities

222,289



262,373











Equity





















Shareholders of the Corporation









Share capital

647,251



647,251 Contributed surplus

6,105



6,105 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,517)



(17,351) Retained earnings

176,193



162,127



810,032



798,132 Non-controlling interests

52,205



49,608











Total equity

862,237



847,740 Total liabilities and equity

1,084,526



1,110,113





Interim Consolidated Statements of Income For the three-month ending March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)





Three-month period

ended March 31,

2020 2019

$ $ Revenue – Gold sales 123,211 138,541





Costs of operations



Mining operation expenses 52,165 51,405 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 31,532 39,628 General and administrative 4,461 3,960 Corporate social responsibility expenses 262 357 Share-based compensation 1,574 2,832





Operating income 33,217 40,359





Other expenses (income)



Finance income (452) (548) Finance costs 2,796 3,556 Foreign exchange loss 588 496 Transaction costs 1,578 —





Income before income taxes 28,707 36,855





Income tax expense



Current 3,341 734 Deferred 8,703 14,999

12,044 15,733





Net income for the period 16,663 21,122





Attributable to:



Shareholders of the Corporation 14,066 17,666 Non-controlling interests 2,597 3,456

16,663 21,122





Earnings per share



Basic 0.04 0.05 Diluted 0.04 0.05

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)



Three-month period

ended March 31,

2020 2019

$ $ Cash flows from (used in):









Operating activities



Net income for the period 16,663 21,122 Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 31,532 39,628 Share-based compensation 1,574 2,832 Amortization of deferred financing costs 290 — Unrealized foreign exchange loss 839 116 Deferred income tax expense 8,703 14,999 Other 384 283 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital 59,985 78,980 Changes in non-cash working capital items 874 (15,736) Net cash provided by operating activities 60,859 63,244





Financing activities



Repayment of debt (30,000) (15,000) Repayment of equipment financing — (77) Payments of lease liabilities (3,532) (2,125) Proceeds on issuance of share capital, net of expenses — 430 Net cash used in financing activities (33,532) (16,772)





Investing activities



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (26,810) (43,179) Net cash used in investing activities (26,810) (43,179)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,133) (827) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (1,616) 2,466 Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period 98,297 96,519 Cash and cash equivalents – End of period 96,681 98,985 Interest paid 1,500 2,775 Interest received 452 548 Income tax paid 275 851

Boungou, Burkina Faso Mining Operations







Three-month period





ended March 31,





2020 2019 Variation Operating Data









Mining









Waste mined (tonnes)



— 2,106,000 (100%) Ore tonnes mined



— 280,000 (100%) Operational stripping ratio



— 7.5 (100%) Capitalized Stripping Activity









Waste material – Boungou (tonnes)



— 5,044,600 (100%) Total strip ratio



— 25.5 (100%)











Processing









Tonnes processed (tonnes)



199,800 308,700 (35%) Head grade (g/t)



5.29 6.50 (19%) Recovery (%)



94 96 (2%) Gold ounces produced



32,000 61,900 (48%) Gold ounces sold



25,000 64,700 (61%)











Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)









Revenues – Gold sales



40,793 84,492 (52%) Mining operation expenses



12,247 17,070 (28%) Government royalties and development taxes



2,385 4,724 (50%) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



10,624 24,948 (57%) General and administrative



425 217 96% Corporate social responsibility expenses



8 82 (90%) Segment operating income



15,104 37,451 (60%)











Statistics (in dollars)









Average realized selling price (per ounce)



1,629 1,306 25% Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1



68 53 28% Cash operating cost including stripping (per tonne processed)1



68 88 (23%) Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1



530 337 57% All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1



550 534 3% Depreciation (per ounce sold)2



425 386 10%

______________________________ 1 Cash operating cost, cash operating cost including stripping, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the 2020 First Quarter MD&A, note 18. 2 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

Mana, Burkina Faso Mining Operations













Three-month period





ended March 31,





2020 2019 Variation Operating Data









Mining - Open pit









Waste mined (tonnes)



1,771,500 2,766,300 (36%) Ore tonnes mined



211,200 408,100 (48%) Operational stripping ratio



8.4 6.8 24% Capitalized Stripping Activity









Waste material – Siou (tonnes)



117,600 2,405,900 (95%) Waste material – Wona (tonnes)



2,486,700 1,825,000 36%





2,604,300 4,230,900 (38%) Total strip ratio



20.7 17.1 21% Mining - Underground (UG)









Ore tonnes mined



163,560 — —











Processing









Ore processed (tonnes)



407,000 427,900 (5%) Low grade material (tonnes)



257,700 212,300 21% Tonnes processed (tonnes)



664,700 640,200 4% Head grade (g/t)



2.49 2.27 10% Recovery (%)



94 87 8% Gold ounces produced



49,900 40,500 23% Gold ounces sold



51,800 41,400 25%











Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)









Revenues – Gold sales



82,418 54,049 52% Mining operations expenses



33,414 27,182 23% Government royalties



4,119 2,429 70% Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



20,768 14,531 43% General and administrative



588 543 8% Corporate social responsibility expenses



254 275 (8%) Segment operating income



23,275 9,089 156%











Statistics (in dollars)









Average realized selling price (per ounce)



1,592 1,306 22% Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)¹



56 41 37% Cash operating cost including stripping and UG development (per tonne processed)1



79 61 30% Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹



725 715 1% All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹



1,052 1,075 (2%) Depreciation (per ounce sold)²



401 351 14%

_____________________________ 1 Cash operating cost, cash operating cost including stripping and UG development, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the 2020 First Quarter MD&A, note 18. 2 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

