American Manganese Inc. Launches RecycLiCo(TM) Pilot Plant Optimization Tests

Expected to Upgrade Process Capacity and Decrease Cost

SURREY, May 13, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report the launch of the RecycLiCo™ pilot plant optimization tests with the Company's contractor, Kemetco Research. The tests are focused on upgrading and perhaps doubling the processing capacity of lithium-ion battery cathode scrap material from the pilot plant's current baseline capacity of 64 kg/day. The Kemetco team has planned to gradually increase pulp density in the initial stages of the RecycLiCo™ process to determine the optimal processing capacity without sacrificing the recovery potential of cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum.

The projected timeline for the pilot plant optimization tests is expected to take several weeks and the findings are to be incorporated in the detailed engineering of the Company's recently announced conceptual commercial plant layout. By improving units of operation and increasing processing capacity, American Manganese expects to decrease the cost of future commercial recycling plants.

"When we first commissioned the pilot plant project, we were interested in successfully scaling up our patented recycling process, which I believe we have demonstrated. We are now using this opportune time to determine the optimal processing limits and potential cost savings for our future commercial recycling plant," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

Norman Chow, President of Kemetco Research, explains the latest pilot plant tests in the video below:

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

