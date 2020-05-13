IAMGOLD Reports Further Positive Assay Results from the Drilling Programs on the Rouyn Gold Project, Quebec

Toronto, May 13, 2020 - IAMGold Corp. (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today provided the assay results from diamond drilling programs completed on the Astoria area and on the Lac Gamble Zone at the Rouyn Gold Project optioned from Yorbeau Resources Inc. ("Yorbeau"). The project is located 4 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, and approximately 45 kilometers southwest of IAMGOLD's Westwood mine.

The Company is reporting assay results from eighteen diamond drill holes, totaling 6,585 metres drilled on the Astoria area, located approximately two kilometres east of the Lac Gamble Zone, and from twenty diamond drill holes completed on Lac Gamble Zone, totaling 6,298 metres. Two drill holes targeting the Lac Gamble Zone were abandoned due to excessive deviation and re-collared. Results are pending from an additional twelve diamond drill holes completed totaling 4,062 metres. These results will be reported once they are received, validated and compiled.

The assay results reported herein are provided in Tables 1 and 2 below and include the following highlights (two longitudinal sections illustrating the drilling program on the Lac Gamble and the Astoria area are attached to this news release):

Lac Gamble Zone - Main Zone:

Drill hole GA-19-709W2: 9.8 metres grading 10.4 g/t Au

includes: 3.0 metres grading 22.8 g/t Au

Drill hole GA-20-747: 6.8 metres grading 5.9 g/t Au

includes: 0.9 metres grading 32.7 g/t Au

Drill hole GA-20-748: 5.8 metres grading 4.7 g/t Au

includes: 2.6 metres grading 7.7 g/t Au

Drill hole GA-20-750: 9.8 metres grading 27.8 g/t Au

includes: 4.4 metres grading 58.4 g/t Au

Astoria Area - Upper Zone:

Drill hole AS-19-732: 5.0 metres grading 4.6 g/t Au

includes: 1.0 metres grading 14.4 g/t Au

Drill hole AS-19-733: 4.0 metres grading 5.5 g/t Au

includes: 1.0 metres grading 13.3 g/t Au

Drill hole AS-19-739: 3.5 metres grading 5.7 g/t Au

Astoria Area - Lower Piché Zone

Drill hole AS-19-738: 2.2 metres grading 7.9 g/t Au

includes: 1.2 metres grading 12.3 g/t Au

Drill hole AS-19-741: 9.0 metres grading 5.8 g/t Au

includes: 1.0 metres grading 39.2 g/t Au

Craig MacDougall, Senior Vice President, Exploration for IAMGOLD, stated: "We continue to be pleased with the positive results obtained from our infill and evaluation drilling programs, especially those from our priority target at Lac Gamble which we are working to advance to a formal resource estimate. The Rouyn Gold project provides IAMGOLD with an opportunity to delineate satellite resources with the objective of supplementing production at our Westwood operation and utilizing our existing infrastructure and excess mill capacity. I want to especially acknowledge the efforts of the exploration team who had to contend with the sudden impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and were able to suspend drilling operations in an orderly way on very short notice. We look forward to resumption of our exploration activities, which will be done progressively in a safe manner following confirmation by the government of Quebec that exploration activities may resume."

The objective of the diamond drilling program in the area of the historic Astoria deposit was to test selected exploration targets to evaluate continuity of mineralization for the potential to outline a resource.

The objective of the diamond drilling program on the Lac Gamble Zone was to continue a systematic infill drilling program at nominal 50 x 50 metre drill centres in the upperpart of the zone to support a future resource estimation. In addition, lateral extensions were also targeted to evaluate the potential to expand the zone.

Both drilling programs successfully intersected the targeted sheared Cadillac-Piché corridor which hosts the mineralized zones. The Lac Gamble and Astoria mineralized zones are associated with alteration varying from several metres to greater than ten metres in width hosted in the ultramafic rocks of the Piché Group, exhibiting variable carbonatization, fuchsite, silicification, crosscut by a network of white quartz and brown tourmaline stockwork veins and breccias. Gold mineralization occurs as small specks of visible free gold associated with minor sulphides in quartz-tourmaline veinlets. In the Astoria area mineralized zones are also intersected at the contact with the sedimentary sequences bordering the Piché Group and contains grey quartz veinlets with up to 10% disseminated to narrow massive bands of Arsenopyrite adjacent to the veins.

Next Steps

In response to the global COVID-19 crisis, IAMGOLD with the support of its partner Yorbeau, immediately activated appropriate actions to ensure a coordinated response. All exploration drilling and field activities were temporarily suspended as directed by the government of Quebec and will resume subject to the guidelines and approval of the required government authorities and when judged safe to do so. Consistent with IAMGOLD's culture of "Zero Harm", the Company will implement any necessary steps to protect the health and safety of employees, contractors and local communities before resuming exploration activities.

The assay results from the drilling programs are being compiled and integrated with the existing geological, geochemical and structural information to support the development and refinement of a preliminary deposit model. This work will also be used to support the completion of a mineral resource estimation of the Lac Gamble zone currently in planning.

As described above, the planned 2020 Lac Gamble drilling program was suspended before completion. Timing for the resumption of the program will be assessed as conditions allow. The 2020 exploration program was designed to also evaluate other selected exploration targets in the area of the historic Astoria deposit and other identified satellite targets with up to a further 5,000 metres of diamond drilling planned. All pending assay results from drilling completed to date on Lac Gamble will be reported once they are received, validated and compiled.

About the Rouyn Gold Project

The Rouyn Gold Property is located about 4 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. With a long history of mining, the city of Rouyn-Noranda offers many advantages for mining and exploration, including political and social stability, good access and infrastructure, skilled mining personnel, and one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world.

The property covers a 12-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and contains four known gold deposits along the 6-km Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, benefit from established underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates that were previously filed in accordance with Regulation NI 43-101.

The Lac Gamble zone is located between the Augmito and the Astoria deposits. The exploration target potential at Lac Gamble is interpreted to be between 400,000 and 600,000 ounces of gold at a grade between 7.0 and 8.5 g/t Au. The potential quantity and grade of the exploration targets referred to are conceptual in nature and insufficient exploration work has been completed to define a mineral resource. The property may require significant future exploration to advance to a resource stage and there can be no certainty that the exploration target will result in a mineral resource being delineated. The exploration targets are consistent with similar deposits in the area, deposit models or derived from initial drilling results.

IAMGOLD signed a definitive option agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Project by making scheduled cash payments totaling C$4 million and completing exploration expenditures totaling C$9 million over a four year period. Exploration programs must include the completion of a minimum of 20,000 metres of diamond drilling within the first two-years of the option. By the end of the expenditure period, the Company must complete a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate, after which the Company, at its election, can purchase a 100% interest in the Project, subject to a 2% net smelter return production royalty, by paying Yorbeau the lesser of C$15 per resource ounce or C$30 million. IAMGOLD is in the second year of the option agreement.

Technical Information and Quality Control Notes

The drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The "Qualified Person" responsible for the supervision of the preparation and review of this information is Marie-France Bugnon, P. Geo., General Manager Exploration. Marie-France is considered a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 with respect to the technical information being reported on. The technical information has been included herein with the consent and prior review of the above noted Qualified Person. The Qualified person has verified the data disclosed, and data underlying the information or opinions contained herein.

The design of the drilling program and interpretation of results is under the control of IAMGOLD's and Yorbeau's geological staff, including qualified persons employing strict protocols consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. The sampling of, and assay data from, the drill core is monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) program. Drill core (NQ size) is logged and samples are selected by geologists and then sawn in half with a diamond saw at the project site. Half of the core is retained at the site for reference purposes. Sample intervals may vary from half a metre to one and a half metres in length depending on the geological observations.

Half-core samples are packaged and transported in sealed bags to AGAT laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec, and Mississauga, Ontario. Samples are coarse crushed to a -10 mesh and then a 1,000 gram split is pulverized to 95% passing -150 mesh. AGAT prepare analytical pulps at their facilities located in Val-d'Or and processed the pulps at their Mississauga laboratory which is ISO / IEC 17025:2005 certified by the Standards Council of Canada. Samples are analyzed using a standard fire assay with a 50 gram charge with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 3.0 grams per tonne, another pulp is taken and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Core samples showing visible gold or samples which have returned values greater than 10.0 grams per tonne are processed with a protocol involving fine grinding of the entire sample, followed by metallic screen analysis of the entire pulverized material. Insertion of duplicate, blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence is done in all drill holes for quality control.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "prospective", "significant", "significant potential", "substantial", transformative", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned gold production, unexpected increases in all-in sustaining costs or other costs, unexpected increases in capital expenditures and exploration expenditures, variation in the mineral content within the material identified as Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves from that predicted, changes in development or mining plans due to changes in logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, changes in world gold markets and other risks disclosed in IAMGOLD's most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with three gold mines on three continents, including the Essakane mine in Burkino Faso, the Rosebel mine in Suriname, and the Westwood mine in Canada. A solid base of strategic assets is complemented by the Côté Gold development project in Canada, the Boto Gold development project in Senegal, as well as greenfield and brownfield exploration projects in various countries located in West Africa and the Americas. IAMGOLD is committed to maintaining its culture of accountable mining through high standards of ESG practices and employs more than 4,700 people.

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (trading symbol "IMG") and the New York Stock Exchange (trading symbol "IAG").

IAMGOLD's commitment is to Zero Harm, in every aspect of its business. IAMGOLD is one of the companies on the JSI index.

Table 1 : Rouyn Project Drilling Results - 2020 Lac Gamble Drilling program Hole No. UTM NAD83 Zone 17 AZ DIP Depth / length from To Interval True Width (1) Au (2) (3) NOTE Easting Northing Elevation (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) GA-19-709W2 (4) 644,391 5,339,914 3,096 155.3 -79.1 330.00 480.25 490.00 9.75 7.72 10.35 Main zone Including (3) 487.00 490.00 3.00 2.38 22.83 GA-20-742 644,307 5,339,824 3,286 183.4 -71.6 351.00 294.40 298.50 4.10 3.08 1.21 Main zone 308.00 316.75 8.75 6.60 1.95 Main zone GA-20-743 644,337 5,339,913 3,282 182.0 -78.0 480.00 436.60 439.00 2.40 1.88 7.43 Main zone GA-20-744 644,240 5,339,915 3,283 182.0 -79.0 483.00 439.50 442.50 3.00 2.28 1.44 Main zone GA-20-745 644,227 5,339,871 3,284 180.9 -69.7 405.00 330.55 333.00 2.45 1.92 1.11 Main zone GA-20-746 644,486 5,339,786 3,288 184.0 -54.6 225.00 No significant results GA-20-747 644,539 5,339,796 3,288 183.0 -63.0 237.00 198.15 204.90 6.75 5.40 5.85 Main zone Including (3) 204.00 204.90 0.90 0.72 32.70 GA-20-748 644,567 5,339,812 3,288 185.0 -66.0 273.00 211.20 212.20 1.00 0.72 4.20 Hangingwall zone 216.50 222.30 5.80 4.17 4.71 Main zone Including (3) 219.70 222.30 2.60 1.87 7.71 228.00 230.00 2.00 1.44 8.19 Main zone GA-20-749 644,497 5,339,861 3,286 183.0 -72.1 99.00 Abandonned due to excessive drill hole deviation GA-20-750 644,613 5,339,796 3,291 181.4 -65.9 234.00 195.00 204.80 9.80 7.25 27.75 Main zone Including (3) 196.00 200.35 4.35 3.22 58.37 GA-20-751 644,497 5,339,861 3,286 190.0 -76.0 366.00 329.50 330.60 1.10 0.85 2.80 Main zone 335.00 337.00 2.00 1.55 1.80 Main zone GA-20-752 644,613 5,339,796 3,286 186.0 -76.0 267.00 221.60 222.60 1.00 0.67 6.50 Hangingwall zone 228.40 232.40 4.00 2.67 1.45 Hangingwall zone 235.20 237.90 2.70 1.81 9.37 Main zone GA-20-753 644,687 5,339,910 3,282 181.0 -83.0 468.25 400.65 406.25 5.60 3.85 0.95 Main zone 464.00 466.00 2.00 1.42 1.06 Footwall zone GA-20-754 644,668 5,339,810 3,286 185.0 -58.0 216.00 175.70 177.20 1.50 1.27 1.76 Main zone 179.70 185.40 5.70 4.81 1.75 Main zone 213.00 214.00 1.00 0.84 7.19 Footwall zone GA-20-755 644,668 5,339,810 3,286 180.0 -45.0 195.00 156.50 161.40 4.90 4.50 2.09 Main zone GA-20-756 644,687 5,339,910 3,283 200.0 -88.0 532.80 463.00 464.00 1.00 0.66 0.71 Main zone 511.00 513.00 2.00 1.12 2.31 Footwall zone GA-20-758 644,687 5,339,910 3,282 184.0 -67.0 366.00 324.50 325.60 1.10 0.91 2.80 Main zone GA-20-759 644,570 5,339,993 3,284 175.9 -88.8 81.00 Abandonned due to excessive drill hole deviation GA-20-760 644,727 5,339,778 3,284 182.0 -65.7 240.40 157.70 164.30 6.60 5.15 3.73 Main zone Including (3) 161.70 164.30 2.60 2.03 6.46 190.10 191.50 1.40 1.09 1.44 Footwall zone GA-20-763 644,345 5,339,928 3,280 183.0 -70.0 448.20 No significant results

Notes:

True widths of intersections are estimated at 66-90% of the core interval approximately. Drill hole intercepts are calculated with a lower cut of 1.00 g/t Au and may contain lower grade interval of up to 3 metres in length. Assays are reported uncut but high grade sub-intervals are highlighted. Drill holes with the suffix W are wedge cuts from previously drilled master holes.





Table 2: Rouyn Project Drilling Results - 2019 Astoria Area program Hole No. UTM NAD83 Zone 17 AZ DIP Depth / length From To Interval True Width (1) Au (2) (3) NOTE Easting Northing Elevation (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) AS-14-636W (4) 646,038 5,340,052 2,953 173 -73 331.00 565.40 571.10 5.70 4.56 2.75 Upper zone 616.00 617.00 1.00 0.81 5.72 Lower Piché zone 623.00 625.50 2.50 2.04 3.33 Main zone AS-19-725 646,120 5,339,905 3,301 183 -63 324.00 181.10 185.95 4.85 3.57 0.73 Upper zone 250.40 251.70 1.30 0.99 1.03 Main zone 257.15 260.90 3.75 2.77 1.34 Main zone AS-19-726 646,293 5,339,966 3,302 184 -81 432.00 282.00 285.00 3.00 1.60 1.79 Hangingwall 298.90 304.50 5.60 3.01 2.16 Upper zone 363.25 366.60 3.35 1.82 0.87 Main zone 372.00 375.00 3.00 1.63 1.54 Main zone AS-19-727 646,253 5,340,065 3,308 183 -75 522.00 401.75 405.00 3.25 2.26 3.60 Upper zone 447.50 448.50 1.00 0.70 2.01 Main zone 463.60 466.00 2.40 1.68 1.56 Main zone 472.00 472.80 0.80 0.56 1.91 Main zone 493.00 494.00 1.00 0.71 1.73 Footwall zone AS-19-728 646,872 5,339,845 3,293 184 -75 259.60 187.60 189.90 2.30 1.46 1.36 Main zone 196.70 199.20 2.50 1.60 1.79 Main zone AS-19-729 646,827 5,339,852 3,296 182 -68 237.00 177.00 178.40 1.40 1.01 1.46 Upper zone 185.60 189.40 3.80 2.72 3.70 Main zone AS-19-730 646,910 5,339,847 3,296 180 -68 219.00 159.70 161.70 2.00 1.52 1.04 Main zone 167.20 170.80 3.60 2.73 4.32 Main zone Including (3) 167.20 168.70 1.50 1.14 8.40 AS-19-731 646,956 5,339,845 3,295 180 -79 253.00 82.50 85.50 3.00 1.82 1.15 Upper zone AS-19-732 646,681 5,339,846 3,299 178 -73 237.00 172.80 177.80 5.00 3.09 4.58 Upper zone Including (3) 172.80 173.80 1.00 0.62 14.40 181.00 184.00 3.00 1.85 1.82 Upper zone 193.30 195.30 2.00 1.24 1.79 Main zone 200.80 203.80 3.00 1.89 4.61 Main zone Including (3) 202.80 203.80 1.00 0.63 9.50 AS-19-733 646,736 5,339,847 3,298 181 -75 252.00 173.05 177.00 3.95 2.48 5.48 Upper zone Including (3) 173.05 174.00 0.95 0.60 13.30 207.00 208.00 1.00 0.64 2.10 Main zone AS-19-734 646,943 5,339,875 3,297 180 -81 309.00 255.65 267.00 11.35 6.58 1.75 Main zone Including (3) 255.65 256.65 1.00 0.58 9.40 AS-19-735 647,048 5,339,926 3,304 178 -58 432.00 No significant results AS-19-736 647,048 5,339,925 3,304 186 -76 321.40 No significant results AS-19-737 646,167 5,339,907 3,300 176 -70 312.00 201.50 204.50 3.00 2.02 1.34 Upper zone 242.20 243.70 1.50 1.01 2.14 Main zone AS-19-738 646,176 5,339,958 3,304 180 -77 458.25 371.30 373.50 2.20 1.24 7.94 Lower Piché zone Including (3) 371.30 372.50 1.20 0.68 12.30 377.90 378.90 1.00 0.56 1.70 Lower Piché zone 422.70 425.20 2.50 1.45 2.52 Main zone AS-19-739 646,293 5,339,967 3,302 178 -71 354.00 234.00 237.50 3.50 2.40 5.73 Upper zone 287.60 289.30 1.70 1.16 1.64 Main zone AS-19-740 646,374 5,340,256 3,296 194 -69 663.00 355.40 356.70 1.30 1.07 1.67 Blake River 598.50 601.50 3.00 2.48 1.00 Upper zone 623.00 625.20 2.20 1.84 1.82 Main zone 627.20 628.70 1.50 1.25 1.51 Main zone 633.90 638.10 4.20 3.52 1.53 Footwall zone AS-19-741 645,963 5,340,058 3,305 191 -82 669.00 563.70 566.40 2.70 1.63 4.16 Upper zone 585.20 594.20 9.00 5.42 5.76 Lower Piché zone Including (3) 585.20 586.20 1.00 0.60 39.20 610.00 611.20 1.20 0.73 10.90 Lower Piché zone 631.70 632.70 1.00 0.62 1.77 Main zone 635.10 641.60 6.50 4.03 1.92 Main zone

Notes:

True widths of intersections are estimated at 60-83% of the core interval approximately. Drill hole intercepts are calculated with a lower cut of 1.00 g/t Au and may contain lower grade interval of up to 3 metres in length. Assays are reported uncut but high grade sub-intervals are highlighted. Drill holes with the suffix W are wedge cuts from previously drilled master holes.







Figure 1: Rouyn Gold - Lac Gamble zone longitudinal section and highlighted 2020 assay results

Figure 2: Rouyn Gold - Astoria Area longitudinal section and highlighted 2019 assay results.

