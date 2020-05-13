Sun Metals Announces Increased Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1,500,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Sun Metals Corp. ("Sun Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUNM) is pleased to announce that the non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") previously announced on May 11, 2020 has been oversubscribed by 50%. Due to the high level of interest from investors, the Private Placement will now consist of 18,750,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit (a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the date of closing at an exercise price of $0.12 for the first 12 months following closing and an exercise price of $0.15 for the final 12 months of their term.

The Company will pay a finder's fee to certain third parties in connection with the proceeds received by the Company by the sale of Units to the subscribers, other than insiders, introduced to the Company by such third party.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used primarily to fund general working capital purposes and exploration at the Company's Stardust Project. The Private Placement is expected to close on or before May 22, 2020. The Private Placement may be closed in one or more tranches as subscriptions are received.

The Private Placement and any finder's fees are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the Private Placement and any Common Shares issuable on exercise of Warrants will be subject to a four month and a day hold period from the closing date.

Certain directors, officers and other insiders of the Company will be acquiring Units. Such participation is considered to be a "related party transactions" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Ian Neill P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Sun Metals, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About Sun Metals

Sun Metals is advancing its 100% owned flagship, high-grade Stardust Project located in northcentral British Columbia, Canada. Stardust is a high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit with a rich history. Sun Metals also owns the Lorraine copper-gold project (joint-ventured with Teck Resources Ltd.), and the OK copper-molybdenum project.

The Canyon Creek copper-gold skarn zone at Stardust was the subject of a 2018, NI 43-101 resource estimate published by the Company titled "Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia" with an effective date of January 8, 2018. In that report, GeoSim Services Inc. provided the following estimate.

Stardust Project - Canyon Creek zone Mineral Resource Estimate(3):

Resource Category Tonnes Copper % Zinc % Gold g/t Silver g/t % Cu Eq Indicated 985,000 1.34 0.62 1.59 36.8 2.92 Inferred 1,985,000 1.24 0.14 1.72 30.5 2.65

(3) The cut-off grade used in the resource estimate was 1.5% copper equivalent (Cu Eq). Metal price assumptions for the Cu Eq calculation were $3.00/lb Copper, $1.25/lb Zinc, $1,300/oz Gold and $18/oz Silver. Adjustment factors to account for differences in relative metallurgical recoveries of the constituents will depend upon completion of definitive metallurgical testing. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: Cu Eq = Copper + (Zinc x 0.4167) + (Gold x 0.6319) + (Silver x 0.0087). A cut-off grade of 1.5% Cu Eq represents an in-situ metal value of approximately $100/tonne which is believed to represent a reasonable break-even cost for underground mining and processing. These are not mineral reserves and no work has been completed that demonstrates economic viability at the Project.

