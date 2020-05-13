GoGold Intersects 3.2m of 1,094 g/t Silver Equivalent

Shares Outstanding: 222,106,496

HALIFAX, May 13, 2020 - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to release the assay results from 15 diamond drill holes at the Los Ricos South Project, including 7 at San Juan, 3 at the Main area, and the first 5 reported results from the Las Lamas target.

Hole LRGG-20-155 was drilled on section 600N in the Main area of the project and intersected the Los Ricos quartz vein from 223.7m to 276.0m for an estimated true width of 19.0m of 275 g/t silver equivalent, consisting of 0.89 g/t gold and 208 g/t silver. The intersect included 3.2m of 1,094 g/t silver equivalent.

Hole LRGG-20-152 was drilled on section 800N in the San Juan area and intersected 14.6m of 260 g/t silver equivalent from 15.0 to 29.6m, consisting of 137 g/t silver and 1.64 g/t gold. The intersect also included 9.0m of 385 g/t silver equivalent.

"The drilling at Los Ricos South continues to demonstrate the grade and continuity of this zone, with some grades in excess of 1 kilogram silver equivalent per tonne. Drill hole LRGG-20-152 continues to show more near surface mineralization at the newly delineated San Juan ore shoot," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We're anticipating restarting our drilling program within the next two weeks as we put on a final push to complete the drilling for our initial resource at Los Ricos South. Restarting of drilling operations is contingent on the Mexican government and complying with all COVID-19 mandates and policies to ensure the safety of our employees, contractors and communities."

The results from the Las Lamas target are the first five drill holes completed at that target. The Las Lamas target is approximately one kilometre southeast of the Main area. Four of the five holes at Las Lamas intersected mineralization, while the fifth was abandoned in the hanging wall above the Los Ricos Vein due to faulting. Hole LRGG-20-153 was drill at Las Lamas and intersected the Los Ricos quartz vein from 27.0 to 42.7m, for 15.7m of 62 g/t silver equivalent which included 2.2m of 344 g/t silver equivalent, consisting of 83 g/t silver and 3.48 g/t gold.

Detailed intersections are listed in Table 1, and the hole locations are shown in Table 2.

A longitudinal section summary of all the holes drilled at Los Ricos to date is available at https://gogoldresources.com/component/rsfiles/preview?path=diagrams/LosRicos_LongSec_20200513.pdf

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections



Hole ID Area Section From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2 AgEq2





(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGG-20-150 Las Lamas 350S Abandoned in HW above Los Ricos Vein due to fault LRGG-20-151 San Juan 750N Abandoned in HW above Los Ricos Vein due to fault LRGG-20-152 San Juan 800N 15.0 29.6 14.6 1.64 136.5 3.46 259.6

including

18.0 27.0 9.0 2.53 194.4 5.13 384.5 LRGG-20-153 Las Lamas 775S 27.0 42.7 15.7 0.52 22.5 0.82 61.7

including

40.6 42.7 2.2 3.48 82.3 4.58 343.6 LRGG-20-154 San Juan3 825N 0.0 21.0 18.0 0.65 85.4 1.53 134.0

including

6.4 12.0 5.6 1.52 151.4 3.54 265.5 LRGG-20-155 Main4 600N 223.7 276.0 19.0 0.89 207.8 3.66 274.8

Including4

243.5 258.5 5.4 2.28 559.2 9.74 730.5

Including4

247.5 256.5 3.2 3.13 858.5 14.58 1,093.6 LRGG-20-156 Main 225N No Significant Mineralization LRGG-20-157 San Juan 800N 154.0 170.0 16.1 0.18 40.9 0.72 54.3

including

160.0 168.0 8.0 0.29 55.4 1.03 77.1 LRGG-20-158 Las Lamas 925S 6.3 11.3 5.1 0.68 58.0 1.46 109.2 LRGG-20-159 San Juan 800N 71.8 84.5 12.7 0.20 36.0 0.68 51.0 LRGG-20-160 Las Lamas 775S 74.4 77.0 2.7 1.25 13.4 1.43 107.1 LRGG-20-161 San Juan 800N 100.0 111.5 11.5 0.86 60.6 1.66 124.8





108.0 111.5 3.5 2.58 130.3 4.32 323.7 LRGG-20-162 Main 275N 153.0 181.5 28.5 0.09 20.9 0.37 27.4 LRGG-20-163 San Juan 800N 175.3 177.3 2.0 0.79 7.4 0.89 66.6 LRGG-20-164 Las Lamas 925S 37.0 46.1 9.1 0.34 13.9 0.52 39.3

1. Not true width 2. AuEq and AqEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 3. Excluding 3.0m of open stopes from historical underground workings. 4. Estimated true widths are shown

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations



Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length LRGG-20-150 611075 2327143 1135 50 -50 162.0 LRGG-20-151 610077 2327741 1269 50 -65 410.8 LRGG-20-152 610329 2328018 1297 50 -20 57.0 LRGG-20-153 611414 2326873 1123 50 -50 117.0 LRGG-20-154 610321 2328050 1304 50 -20 30.0 LRGG-20-155 610595 2327980 1443 230 -60 276.0 LRGG-20-156 610871 2327722 1412 230 -40 211.5 LRGG-20-157 610215 2327923 1253 50 -65 198.0 LRGG-20-158 611515 2326777 1128 50 -45 141.0 LRGG-20-159 610269 2327968 1267 50 -45 134.0 LRGG-20-160 611371 2326836 1123 50 -45 171.0 LRGG-20-161 610238 2327942 1261 50 -45 138.0 LRGG-20-162 610828 2327752 1423 230 -40 190.5 LRGG-20-163 610172 2327886 1262 50 -65 210.0 LRGG-20-164 611477 2326746 1109 50 -45 75.0

Los Ricos Exploration Projects

Drilling at the Los Ricos projects is temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of the Company's employees, contractors, and surrounding communities, in compliance with the Mexican Federal government's mandate that all non-essential business temporarily suspend activities. The Company continues to receive assaying results on drill holes completed previous to the suspension of drilling, which are in the assaying process.

The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The South Project began in March 2019 and includes the 'Main' area, which is focused on drilling around a number of historical mines including El Abra, El Troce, San Juan, and Rascadero. The South Project also includes the Cerro Colorado and Las Lamas targets. The North Project was launched in March 2020 and includes the Monte del Favor, Salomon, La Trini, and Mololoa targets.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ActLabs facility in Zacatecas, Mexico. ActLabs crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106?m). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 50-gram charge by fire assay (Code 1A2-50) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 1A3-50). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code 1F2 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code 8-Ag FA-GRAV Ag).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings project in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos exploration project in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

