Vizsla Extends Exploration Period Of Panuco Option Agreements To 2022

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that it has renegotiated the terms of the Rio Panuco option agreement. Under the terms of the revised agreement, the option will be extended by one year. Additionally, the Silverstone option period has been extended into 2022 and the total Panuco mining district option payments between now and the beginning of 2022 will be reduced by over USD$4,100,000 from USD$5,634,500 to USD$1,480,000.

The Rio Panuco option forms half of the consolidated Panuco mining district and includes the 500 tonne per day El Coco Mill. The Rio Panuco concessions contain the northern Animas, northern Cordon del Oro and Napoleon veins that are the current focus of exploration and also contains significant underground mine development. Additional infrastructure includes tailings facilities, roads, power, ejido agreements and permits.

At the onset of the quarantine restrictions in Mexico due to COVID-19, the Company began to review its options pertaining to force majeure clauses in the two option agreements to pause the payment anniversaries. The Company ended the force majeure period on the Rio Panuco option by mutual agreement with the amendments announced in this release while force majeure remains in place on the Silverstone option until government agencies in Mexico return to a normal course of business. The later registering of the Silverstone option agreement against the claim titles and the force majeure period to date extends the anniversary dates of the Silverstone option by a projected timeframe of four months from the original agreements and provides added time for exploration ahead of the infrastructure purchase phase of the agreement in 2022, subject to the enforced lockdown by Mexican authorities.

CEO Michael Konnert stated, "Vizsla is now in the strongest position yet to execute the option and become a near-term silver and gold producer at the Panuco district. Restructuring the Rio Panuco agreement to extend the option period by one year and the extra runway on the Silverstone agreements is a major success for the Company and shareholders. We now have more time to undertake exploration at the Panuco project ahead of the infrastructure purchase component of the option in 2022. These extensions fortify Vizsla's business plan of delineating an initial resource to justify the execution of one or both options and enter into production. Building on the recent excellent drilling and sampling results and the lifting of restrictions allowing drilling later this month, the Company is making excellent progress towards its vision at the Panuco silver-gold district."



Details of New Underlying Panuco District Options

INITIAL EXPLORATION PHASE OPTION Year Rio Panuco Status Silverstone Status Total District 2019 $ 450,000 - PAID - $ 335,575 - PAID - $ 785,575 2020 $ 280,000 $200k Due in Nov -

$ 280,000 2021 $ 750,000 Due in August $ 450,000 Due February* $ 1,200,000











DISTRICT INFRASTRUCTURE AND PRODUCTION PURCHASE - OUTRIGHT FOR $41.88M Year Rio Panuco Status Silverstone Status Total District 2022 $ 2,600,000 Due in August $ 2,134,500 Due in February* $ 4,734,500 2023 $ 4,000,000 Due in August $ 2,846,000 Due in February* $ 6,846,000 2024 $ 5,000,000 Due in August $ 3,557,500 Due in February* $ 8,557,500 2025 $ 5,000,000 Due in August $ 4,269,000 Due in February* $ 9,269,000 2026 $ 5,000,000 Due in August $ 6,407,425 Due in February* $ 11,407,425











Grand

Total $ 23,080,000 $ 20,000,000 $ 43,080,000

Table 1: Updated Rio Panuco and Silverstone Deal Terms. *Current Force Majeure extension. Vizsla has the right to accelerate all payments

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly consolidated 9,386.5 Ha Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 km of total vein extent, a 500 tpd mill, 35 kms of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

