Santacruz Silver Announces Planned Resumption of Operations at Zimapan Mine; Completes Organizational Changes

Vancouver, May 13, 2020 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") reports that it has commenced preparations to resume mining and milling operations at the Zimapan Mine located in Zimapan, Hidalgo State, Mexico on or about May 19, 2020.

Operations at the Zimapan Mine were temporarily halted in April (see news release dated April 21, 2020) in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mexican government has authorized the resumption of non-essential activities as of May 19, 2020 in municipalities that present low or no known cases of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, subject to criteria defined by the Secretariat of Health. The municipality of Zimapan, Hidalgo State, Mexico is classified as a low risk municipality. The Company has filed applications with government authorities to obtain permission to resume mining activities at the Zimapan Mine on or about May 19th.

The Company also announces that it has appointed Mr. Carlos Silva as its new Chief Executive Officer replacing Mr. Arturo Prestamo, who has been appointed Executive Chairman.

Mr. Carlos Silva, CEO, commented: "We look forward to bringing the Zimapan Mine back to production in a safe and orderly manner." Mr. Silva continued; "We will maintain the strict measures and initiatives that were put in place at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to protect the wellbeing of our employees and communities".

Mr. Arturo Préstamo, Executive Chairman commented; "With Carlos now as our CEO the Company has completed the reorganization of our Leadership Team."

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing projects (Zimapan and Rosario) and two exploration properties, the Panuco property and Zacatecas properties. The Company also owns 100% of Carrizal Mining S.A. de C.V. Carrizal Mining is a private Mexican mining company, which holds a 20% working interest in the Company's Veta Grande Project and has the right to operate the Zimapan Mine until December 31, 2020 under a mining lease agreement.

The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

