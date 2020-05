CopperBank Announces Close of Non-Brokered Private Place-Ment & Joey Wilkins to Technical Advisory

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Copperbank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK)(OTC PINK:CPPKF)(FRA:9CP) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement. The private placement consisted of the issuance of 1,350,000 shares, at a price of $0.06, for a total of $81,000. No finder's fees were paid as part of this private placement.

CopperBank CEO Gianni Kovacevic comments on the financing: "This top-up financing is in the spirit of our previous cash injections, above the market and without the issuance of warrants. Our 100 percent owned advanced stage development Copper Creek and Contact Projects both have modest holding costs and continue to garner considerable third-party interest. It would require in excess of USD $100 million to duplicate the work programs, land acquisitions and historical technical reports completed on the projects. CopperBank remains well positioned to advance our Projects systematically while further considering the impact of dilution to our stakeholders."

The Company also reports that Joseph Wilkins has joined its Technical Advisory Group. Based in Tucson, Arizona, Mr. Wilkins has worked as a geologist for thirty-four years, including twenty-three years with various entities of Rio Tinto Exploration (Kennecott Exploration and US Borax). A graduate in Geoscience from the University of Arizona, Mr. Wilkins has extensive experience in exploration for porphyry copper worldwide, Au-Ag epithermal deposits, Ni-Cu-PGM deposits, and borate deposits. He was based in Mexico for six years with an emphasis on porphyry type systems including work on Penasquito and peripheral to Cananea. Later, he led brownfield or ‘near mine' exploration peripheral to Bingham Canyon in Utah which ultimately led to the discovery of deep and high grade Cu-Mo ore bodies. Mr. Kovacevic comments: "Joey has been to all of our projects and in fact lives less than one hour from our Copper Creek Project . We now have two key members of our team in close proximity to Copper Creek where we continue to review and share data with groups that have taken an interest in the project."

The Company also reports that Steve Bastable has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Kovacevic, comments: "Steve provided valuable continuity to the group as part of the Copper Creek acquisition in 2018. We understand that Steve's other endeavours increasingly require more of his time and effort and we wish him much success."

The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to maintain its portfolio of projects as well as general working capital.

About CopperBank

CopperBank is a Canadian exploration mining company focused on energy related metal exploration in The United States of America. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange - CSE- under the symbol "CBK".

