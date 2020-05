Mistango Upsizes Eric Sprott Financing to $2.5M

TORONTO, May 13, 2020 - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS, "Mistango" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has upsized its May 12, 2020 announced $2,000,000 non-brokered flow-through ("FT") private placement financing to $2,500,000 due to overwhelming demand. The private placement, now fully subscribed, will be led by Eric Sprott as the lead order for $1,500,000. The company expects to close the private placement shortly.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focusing on its Eby-Baldwin and Omega Mine projects near Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

SOURCE Mistango River Resources Inc.