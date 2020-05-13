C-Suite At The Open: Teo Dechev, President & CEO, Mundoro Capital tells her Company Story. Filmed on May 1, 2020

TORONTO, May 13, 2020 -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxbtTh72xSo

The C-Suite At the Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite At The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN)

Mundoro is a Canadian listed (TSX-V: MUN) precious and base metal company focused on building value for its shareholders through directly investing in mineral projects that have the ability to generate future returns for shareholders. Mundoro has generated an attractive pipeline of copper and gold projects in Serbia and Bulgaria, as well as an investment in a producing gold mine in Bulgaria, in order to drive long term growth and achieve shareholder return. Potential future returns for our shareholders from our mineral projects can be in various forms such as discovery of mineral resources, royalties, advance royalty payments from partners, a direct interest in production, dividend payments or sale of our interest in the mineral property.

Additional information about Mundoro Capital Inc. may be found on the company website at www.mundoro.com.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited