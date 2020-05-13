Beauce Gold Fields: Plans to Drill and Trench IP Anomalies on Rang de Léry, Site of 19th Century Mines and of Historic Large Gold Nuggets

MONTREAL, May 13, 2020 - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (TSX Venture: ?BGF?), (“BGF”), is pleased to announce the company will commence its spring exploration program in the western section (Rang de L?ry) of the BGF property in the town of St-Simon-Les-Mines located in the Beauce region of southern Quebec later this month. The Rang de L?ry area holds the confluence of the Gilbert River and the Giroux creek, site of intense 19th & 20th century placer gold mining operations and site of the largest reported gold nuggets in Canada.



Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields said, "We are excited to get back to work on the property now that the COVID-19 exploration restriction has been lifted. We plan to test promising IP anomalies by trenching down to possible outcrops and follow-up that with exploratory drill holes." Mr. Levasseur further stated: "It has taken BGF a number of years to piece together this large land package. Now that it is assembled, we have commenced exploration and already have received encouraging results. We can now start to focus on finding the source.”

RANG DE L?RY, GIROUX CREEK AREA

During November and December of 2019, the Company completed an outcrop sampling and structural geology program and three additional geoelectric induced polarization (IP) survey lines (BGF press release January 3th 2020) in the western section (Rang de L?ry) of the BGF property. The IP results, from lines crossing the Gilbert River, suggest the presence of a structural discontinuity interpreted as south-westerly extension of the major fault that strikes through the property (Fig. 1). Notably, the historical placer gold channel and mining shafts that produced the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz) follow the trend of the structure. Induced polarization anomalies (IP-III, IP-IV and IP-V) suggest the presence of disseminated sulphide mineralisation in folded volcaniclastic rocks and massive sandstones located on a 400m long section from 500 to 900 m along Line 2 crossing the Gilbert river (Figures 1 & 2).

Figure 1: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/357b0f4b-486e-42ea-83ff-45f0fd8a4865

Figure 1. 2D inversion model of the electrical resistivity and electrical chargeability (induced polarisation) data of Line 2 intersecting the Gilbert river in the sector of the confluence with the Giroux creek. The strong IP anomalies coincide with folded rocks near the river (IP-III, IP-IV, IP-V). Refer also to Figure 2.

The presumed sulphide mineralisation may be associated with the presence of gold mineralization in the bedrock similar to the visible gold extracted from quartz-rich volcaniclastic rocks associated with the exposed fault line at the Poulin trench located 1.5 km east of Giroux Creek (BGF press release January 3th 2020). A quartz veined rock outcrop on eastern bank of Ruisseau Giroux in the area surrounded by 19th century placer gold mining shafts returned 124 ppb Au with anomalous arsenic (As), a well-known gold pathfinder metal (Sample 6007-b) (Figure 3).

IP data will allow the Company to identify potentially mineralized bedrock buried under glacial till overburden that can be excavated for channel sampling and / or provide target data for subsequent diamond drill programs.

Marc Richer-LaFl?che, Ph.D. Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information presented in this release.

Figure 2: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f1f24f6-a4f2-45e5-99e1-f09d886eecb0

Figure 2: Giroux Creek 19th Century Mine Shafts and rock outcrop near the Gilbert river line 2 intersection

Figure 3: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4048342e-286a-408a-9344-a987f0a4cc01

Figure 3. Quartz veins with sulfides from sample 6007b. Giroux Creek area.

About Beauce Gold Fields



Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company’s flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project site of Canada’s first gold rush which pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s. It produced the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz).

Comprising 152 contiguous claims and 7 real estate lots, the project area contains a six-kilometer-long placer channel consisting of an unconsolidated gold-bearing auriferous unit of a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite. The Company has calculated a Gold Exploration Target for the entire historical placer channel ranges between 61,000 ounces (2,200,000 m3 @ 0.87g Au/m3) and 366,000 ounces* (2,200,000 m3 @ 5.22 g Au/m3). Source: Beauce July 4th 2018 [43-101 Report].

The Company has identified a major Fault Line that coincides with an interpreted fault structure across the property. Evidence suggests the erosion of the Fault Line as a probable source of the historical placer gold channel.

