Fosterville South Virtually Opens the Market

Bryan Slusarchuk, Chief Executive Officer, Fosterville South (TSXV:FSX) joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, TSX Venture Exchange to virtually open the market.
Newly listed mining company, Fosterville South, has a large land package of projects, assembled over a multi-year period, in the state of Victoria, Australia. Projects include a 600 sq km property immediately to the south of and within the same geological framework that hosts Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville tenements. Five of Fosterville South's properties have had historical gold production from hard rock sources despite limited modern exploration and drilling. For more information, please visit www.fostervillesouth.com.
