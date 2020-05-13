Menü Artikel
Altius Reports Voting Results From May 12, 2020 Annual and Special Meeting

19:20 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) reports that all resolutions presented at its May 12, 2020 Annual and Special Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors John Baker, Brian Dalton, Don Warr, Fred Mifflin, Jamie Strauss, Anna Stylianides, Roger Lace and André Gaumond, all with votes in favour at 95% or higher. The voting participation rate was 63.3% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for an outstanding turn-out. Altius has also published a Letter to Shareholders and a detailed Annual Meeting presentation on the home page of its website at www.altiusminerals.com. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING MAY 12,2020 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

RESOLUTION

FOR

WITHHELD

RESULT

Appointment of Deloitte LLP, St. John’s, NL as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration

26,149,871

326,610

Approved (98.77%)

Election of the following directors:

Brian Dalton

20,128,057

172,213

Elected (99.15%)

John Baker

20,069,044

231,226

Elected (98.86%)

Roger Lace

20,139,837

160,433

Elected (99.21%)

André Gaumond

20,156,066

144,204

Elected (99.29%)

Fred Mifflin

20,081,990

218,280

Elected (98.92%)

Jamie Strauss

19,484,797

815,473

Elected (95.98%)

Anna Stylianides

20,081,593

218,317

Elected (98.92%)

Donald Warr

20,027,044

273,226

Elected (98.65%)

Approval of Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

FOR

19,857,028

AGAINST

443,243

RESULT

Approved (97.86%)

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams which generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These producing royalties are located in Canada and Brazil and provide exposure to copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash, thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes development stage royalties in copper and renewable energy and numerous predevelopment stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. Altius also holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests. Altius has 41,643,496 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

./ContentItem/Format

Altius Reports Voting Results from AGM; high voter turnout and support for all directors and motions



Contact

Flora Wood at 1.877.576.2209 or flora@altiusminerals.com.


