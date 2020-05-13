Arizona Silver Exploration Provides Update

Vancouver, May 13, 2020 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) wishes to provide updates on the current lab operations, the Phase II drill program, and the staking of additional land on our 100% owned Philadelphia property.

Drilling

Management has decided to test below the old mine workings of Philadelphia's shaft #2 in order to ascertain whether gold and silver continues below the four-hundred-foot level, which is the point where mining ceased previously. We have also staked two additional mining claims to the east of recent drilling to cover possible extensions of the veins in that direction.

Once this hole, or these holes are completed, we will mobilize the rig and drill our 100% owned Ramsey property, an historic silver producer. The program will test the high-grade zone of the Creosote Vein and surrounding low- grade silver mineralization (click here to view Apr 9 2018 news release), as well as further testing the continuity of mineralization below a pronounced Pb-Zn-Ba-Ag soil geochemical anomaly associated with altered and brecciated rhyolite host rocks.

Please refer to our website for information on prior drilling and the size of the target at the Ramsey property.

Lab Update

Due to the extra testing we have requested (metallic screen analyses), and the global slow down due to Covid-19, results have taken far longer than expected. But with safety concerns for lab personnel addressed, testing has continued uninterrupted. In order to continue to collect information and evaluate opportunity, and to take advantage of drill rig and crew availability, we are anxious to be begin drilling again at both the Philadelphia and Ramsey properties.

Our treasury remains healthy in these trying times, as a result of careful spending and low overhead. We look forward to sharing results once they are provided.

