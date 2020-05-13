Coeur Provides Update on Palmarejo Complex

Coeur Mining Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it has begun taking steps to restart active mining, processing and exploration activities at its Palmarejo gold-silver complex (“Palmarejo”) in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico in accordance with updated guidance from the Federal government of Mexico that precious metals mining is now considered an essential business activity.

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

