X-Terra Resources amends incentive Stock Option Plan

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, May 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") announces that on May 11, 2020, the Board of Directors has approved an amendment to the 2014 Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") to increase the maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Plan pursuant to the exercise of option from 3,573,170 to 6,216,710. The new limit represents approximately 9.9% of the current issued and outstanding number of common shares of X-Terra. The amendment of the Plan is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About X-Terra Resources Inc.

X-Terra is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals and energy properties in Canada.

