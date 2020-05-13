Menü Artikel
Orla Mining Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

22:54 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees as set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 2, 2020 ("Circular") were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Charles Jeannes

136,511,550

98.82%

1,625,927

1.18%

Richard Hall

138,114,081

99.98%

23,396

0.02%

Jason Simpson

136,584,999

98.88%

1,552,478

1.12%

Jean Robitaille

136,511,550

98.82%

1,625,927

1.18%

George Albino

138,116,681

99.98%

20,796

0.02%

Tim Haldane

138,117,281

99.99%

20,196

0.01%

David Stephens

136,508,750

98.82%

1,628,727

1.18%

Elizabeth McGregor

136,536,682

98.84%

1,600,795

1.16%

The shareholders also approved: (1) to appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (2) adoption of a new Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") Plan. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:

Outcome of
Vote

Votes For

%

Withheld/

Against

%

Appointment of Auditors

Carried

143,448,816

99.99%

12,000

0.01%

Adoption of RSU Plan

Carried

130,171,677

94.23%

7,965,800

5.77%

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report entitled "Feasibility Study, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project — Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated June 25, 2019 is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile as well as on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of the Cerro Quema Project located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. The Cerro Quema Project is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the "Cerro Quema Project - Pre-feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits" dated August 15, 2014, which is available on SEDAR.

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.



Contact
Jason Simpson, President & Chief Executive Officer or Andrew Bradbury, Director, Investor Relations, www.orlamining.com, info@orlamining.com
