Orla Mining Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees as set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 2, 2020 ("Circular") were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Charles Jeannes 136,511,550 98.82% 1,625,927 1.18% Richard Hall 138,114,081 99.98% 23,396 0.02% Jason Simpson 136,584,999 98.88% 1,552,478 1.12% Jean Robitaille 136,511,550 98.82% 1,625,927 1.18% George Albino 138,116,681 99.98% 20,796 0.02% Tim Haldane 138,117,281 99.99% 20,196 0.01% David Stephens 136,508,750 98.82% 1,628,727 1.18% Elizabeth McGregor 136,536,682 98.84% 1,600,795 1.16%

The shareholders also approved: (1) to appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (2) adoption of a new Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") Plan. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:



Outcome of

Vote Votes For % Withheld/ Against % Appointment of Auditors Carried 143,448,816 99.99% 12,000 0.01% Adoption of RSU Plan Carried 130,171,677 94.23% 7,965,800 5.77%

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report entitled "Feasibility Study, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project — Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated June 25, 2019 is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile as well as on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of the Cerro Quema Project located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. The Cerro Quema Project is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the "Cerro Quema Project - Pre-feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits" dated August 15, 2014, which is available on SEDAR.

