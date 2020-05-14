Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice of Listing Review from TSX

TORONTO, May 13, 2020 - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI” or the “Company”) (TSX: SRHI; SRHI.WT) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has notified the Company that it is reviewing the eligibility of the Company’s securities for continued listing on the TSX pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Company Manual (the “Manual”).



The Company is being reviewed under the TSX’s remedial review process and has been granted 120 days to comply with all requirements for continued listing. If the Company cannot demonstrate that it meets applicable TSX requirements set out in Part VII of the Manual on or before September 10, 2020, the Company’s securities will be delisted 30 days from such date. The Company’s securities will continue to trade on the TSX during the remedial review process.

There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully regain compliance with the TSX listing requirements within this time period, in which case the Company’s securities would cease to trade on the TSX and it would explore alternative listing platforms.

The TSX’s review was initiated as result of the Company’s press release dated May 12, 2020 – Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces MTV Files For Creditor Protection in Chile. At this time and based on constructive discussions with the senior lenders of Minera Tres Valles SpA (“MTV”), the Company’s 70% Chilean copper mining subsidiary, the Company is confident that the creditor protection process for MTV will be successful and that the Company’s eligibility for continued listing on the TSX will be maintained.

The TSX notification and review does not affect the Company’s business operations or applicable Canadian reporting requirements.

The Company will provide a further update on this process once more information is available.

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed diversified resource holding company focused on the natural resource industry. SRHI is currently focused on expanding its copper mining operation in Chile and divesting of its legacy investments. Based in Toronto, SRHI is managed under a services contract by a team of resource professionals and its business and investments are concentrated in the mining sector. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

