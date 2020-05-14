Star Diamond Corporation Announces the Results of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, May 13, 2020 - Star Diamond Corp. ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 26, 2020 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2020 (the "Meeting").

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number % Number % Harvey Bay 142,315,982 80.46% 34,566,163 19.54% Ewan Mason 164,202,621 92.83% 12,679,524 7.17% Kenneth MacNeill 138,669,579 78.40% 38,212,566 21.60% Lisa K. Riley 168,836,949 95.45% 8,045,196 4.55%

In addition, shareholders also approved at the Meeting resolutions to re-appoint KPMP LLP as the Corporation's independent auditors and to approve the continuation and reconfirmation of the Corporation's Shareholder Rights Plan.

Voting results for all matters will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corp.