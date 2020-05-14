Star Diamond Corporation Announces the Results of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SASKATOON, May 13, 2020 - Star Diamond Corp. ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 26, 2020 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2020 (the "Meeting").
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
%
Number
%
Harvey Bay
142,315,982
80.46%
34,566,163
19.54%
Ewan Mason
164,202,621
92.83%
12,679,524
7.17%
Kenneth MacNeill
138,669,579
78.40%
38,212,566
21.60%
Lisa K. Riley
168,836,949
95.45%
8,045,196
4.55%
In addition, shareholders also approved at the Meeting resolutions to re-appoint KPMP LLP as the Corporation's independent auditors and to approve the continuation and reconfirmation of the Corporation's Shareholder Rights Plan.
Voting results for all matters will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
