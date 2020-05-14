Menü Artikel
Star Diamond Corporation Announces the Results of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

02:11 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: DIAM

SASKATOON, May 13, 2020 - Star Diamond Corp. ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 26, 2020 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2020 (the "Meeting").

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Harvey Bay

142,315,982

80.46%

34,566,163

19.54%

Ewan Mason

164,202,621

92.83%

12,679,524

7.17%

Kenneth MacNeill

138,669,579

78.40%

38,212,566

21.60%

Lisa K. Riley

168,836,949

95.45%

8,045,196

4.55%

In addition, shareholders also approved at the Meeting resolutions to re-appoint KPMP LLP as the Corporation's independent auditors and to approve the continuation and reconfirmation of the Corporation's Shareholder Rights Plan.

Voting results for all matters will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corp.



Contact
stardiamondcorp@stardiamondcorp.com or (306) 664-2202, www.stardiamondcorp.com
Star Diamond Corp.

Star Diamond Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JSE0
CA85511Y1088
www.stardiamondcorp.com
