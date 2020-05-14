Sonoro Withdraws Cerro Caliche Project Development Report

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Sonoro Metals Corp., (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SMO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”), the Company is issuing this news release to address issues with its technical disclosure regarding its Cerro Caliche project located in the municipality of Cucurpe, Sonora, Mexico.



In a document entitled “Cerro Caliche Project Development Report dated April 28, 2020” (the “Report”) posted on the Cerro Caliche page of the Company’s website (www.sonorometals.com), and discussed in the Company’s April 28, 2020 news release and Blog post, and a May 2, 2020 corporate email, the Company made certain technical disclosures that do not comply with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Company is withdrawing and has removed the Cerro Caliche Project Development Report from its website. Investors are cautioned not to rely on the Report. The Company is amending the Report to correct problematic technical disclosures, and expects to publish a revised version in the next week.

