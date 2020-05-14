Core Gold Announces Resignations of Officers

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 - Core Gold Inc. ("Core Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: CGLD, OTCQX: CGLDF), announces that it has accepted the resignations of Sam Wong and Armando Alexandri as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively, in connection with the Company's corporate-wide cost-cutting measures.
"We are thankful for Sam's and Armando's service, leadership and many years of commitment to the Company. We wish them well in all of their future endeavours," said Mark Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Core Gold.
Mark Bailey will act as Interim Chief Financial Officer as the Company assesses the vacancy in the position.
About Core Gold Inc.
The Company is a Canadian-based mining company involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on its flagship wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield Project. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including the Linderos and Copper Duke area in southern Ecuador, all of which are on the main Peruvian Andean gold-copper belt extending into Ecuador.
For further information please contact:
Mr. Mark Bailey, CEO, Director Suite 1201 – 1166 Alberni Street Vancouver, B.C. V6E 3Z3 Phone: +1 (604) 345-4822 Email: info@coregoldinc.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!