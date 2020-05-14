Idaho Champion Announces Historical Drill Results at its Champagne Project, Idaho, including 1.00 g/t Au and 12.08 g/t Ag over 53.4 metres which included 1.67 g/t Au and 18.28 g/t Ag over 18.3 metres

Phase 2 of Desktop Study Completed with Focus on the Historic Central Area of the Past Producing Open Pit

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 - Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc.(CSE:ITKO)(OTC PINK:GLDRF) ("Champion" or the "Company"), announces historical data (the "Data") including historical drilling for the Company's past-producing Champagne Project. Historical drill results included drill hole LC8862 which contained 1.00 grams per ton ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 12.08 g/t silver ("Ag") over 53.4 metres and included 1.67 g/t Au and 18.28 g/t Ag over 18.3 metres.

Table 1: Central Area Historical Non 43-101 Compliant Drilling Results

Drill Hole From To Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t L88100 0 15.2 12.1 1.78 81.59 LC8614 0 27.4 27.4 1.83 55.08 Including 22.9 27.4 4.5 5.5 19.20 LC8844 18.3 35.1 16.8 0.84 40.83 LC8846 0 47.2 45.7 0.98 18.27 Including 12.2 24.4 12.2 1.54 30.64 LC8847 32 44.2 12.2 0.88 55.85 LC8850 18.3 35.1 16.8 0.80 10.50 LC8851 0 12.2 10.7 0.78 17.57 LC8851 27.4 56.4 29 1.21 20.44 Including 41.1 47.2 6.1 1.94 23.08 LC8852 0 22.9 22.9 0.74 14.03 LC8853 7.6 15.2 7.6 2.56 - LC8862 0 54.9 53.4 1.00 12.08 Including 25.9 44.2 18.3 1.67 18.28 LC8898 0 12.2 12.2 0.79 21.60 LC8899 3 15.2 12.2 2.59 82.76



The results indicated represent the currently available drill data in the historic record. The intersection lengths are core length intersections. The true width of the intersection has not been determined.

The Data has been organized into Northern, Central, and Southern Areas. This Data includes historical drilling, trenching and geological studies.

A historic, non-NI 43-101 compliant resource of 2.3 million tons ("MT") at 1.9 grams gold was determined by Bema Gold Corp. ("Bema") prior to mining. (See Mine Development Associates report dated September 1989). The computational method used to derive the resource is unknown. The resource was mined as an open pit heap leach operation by Bema from 1989 to 1993. The remaining resource is the subject of the upcoming exploration program.

"The striking details pertaining to the historical drilling results are the length of mineralization accompanied by the grade. This lends to our theory that there is a larger zone that is largely underexplored," President and CEO Jonathan Buick stated. "While the trenching data requires further due diligence, we continue to see strong gold values and the presence of silver which occurs throughout the results so far."

Figure 1: Central Area Historical Non 43-101 compliant drilling locations

Table 2: Central Non 43-101 Compliant Trenching Results

Trench From To Length (m) Au g/t Ag g/t TRG6 24.38 35.05 6.1 3.96 23.68 TRG7 10.67 27.43 9.1 1.14 41.35 TRH10 0 56.4 56.4 0.69 12.90 Including 45.72 56.39 10.7 1.22 25.71 TRH11 0 111.25 91.4 0.71 16.51 Including 15.24 28.96 13.7 1.09 23.03 TRH12 13.72 79.25 65.5 1.01 24.67 Including 13.72 27.43 13.7 1.71 27.74 TRH13 0 126.49 103.6 0.77 22.8 Including 92.96 111.25 18.3 1.1 31.54 TRH13A 0 16.76 16.8 1.69 36.09 TRH14 3.05 68.58 65.5 0.95 23.56 TRH23 7.62 39.62 32.0 1.00 31.50 TRH9 12.19 111.25 85.3 1.47 40.96 Including 79.25 106.68 13.7 2.49 94.14



Figure 2: Central Historical Non 43-101 Compliant trenching locations

Geology

The historical data was acquired by Gold Fields Ltd., then Bema, in the development of the Champagne Mine. Trench data outlines a gold enriched oxide zone with shallow reverse circulation drill holes located under the trenches that

outline a zone of veins and breccia pipes. Field work is being planned for this field season to map and sample the Champagne Mine area in preparation for a reverse circulation drill program.

The geology of the Champagne Mine area is well documented in maps and reports prepared by the State of Idaho and the United States Geological Survey. Surface host rocks are Challis Volcanics underlain by Devonian-Mississippian Milligan formation composed of quartzites, limestones, and calcareous sediments. The Milligan formation was intruded by Idaho Batholith and subsequent igneous events that located the mineralization at Champagne.

Exploration at Champagne will focus on surface delineation of alteration and mineralization and drilling will focus on a deep target (500m) in the Milligan formation

Figure 3: Champagne Project Location Map

About Champagne Project

The Champagne Mine was operated by Bema as a heap leach operation on a high sulfidation gold system that occurs in volcanic rocks. Bema drilled 72 shallow reverse circulation holes in addition to previous operators drilling and trenching. The property had no deep drilling or modern exploration since the mine's closure in the early 1992.

The Champagne Deposit contains epigenetic style gold and silver mineralization that occurs in strongly altered Tertiary volcanic tuffs and flows of acid to intermediate composition at Lava Creek. Argillic and sericite alteration is widespread at the Champagne Deposit. Silica flooding, alunite and barite are closely associated with the gold and silver mineralized zone.

Champagne has a near surface cap of gold-silver mineralization emplaced by deep-seated, structurally controlled shears that acted as conduits for precious metal rich hydrothermal fluids. High grade zones in the Champagne Deposit appear to be related to such feeder shear zones. Drilling in the future to test for polymetallic, base-precious metal deposits at depth will clarify these relationships.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Karelse P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Karelse has more than 30 years of experience in exploration and development.

ABOUT IDAHO CHAMPION

Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO". Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Champion takes its social license seriously and employs local community members to service its operations.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Jonathan Buick"

Jonathan Buick, President and CEO

