Fortune Bay Appoints Dale Verran as Chief Executive Officer

HALIFAX, May 14, 2020 - Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Mr. Dale Verran as its new Chief Executive Officer effective June 15, 2020. Mr. Verran has over twenty years of experience in the mining and mineral exploration industry in Canada and internationally, including fifteen years in executive management roles at private and public companies.

Mr. Wade Dawe will step down as Chief Executive Officer and will continue with the Company as Chairman. Mr. Dawe has led Fortune Bay and its predecessor companies through a number of value enhancing transactions since 2003 and will continue to provide leadership through his position as Chairman.

"Dale is a recognized business and technical leader with a proven track-record of project generation, discovery and advancement", said Wade Dawe, outgoing Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "We are pleased to welcome Dale as CEO of Fortune Bay. The Company is well positioned to enhance shareholder value as it advances the Goldfields and Ixhuatán projects."

Mr. Verran currently serves as Vice President, Exploration for Denison Mines Corp., with uranium exploration and development projects in Canada. Mr. Verran previously served as Executive Technical Director for a large independent exploration group operating in Africa and as Exploration Manager for a private prospect generator company with a multi-commodity portfolio of projects in Africa.

"I'm looking forward to leading Fortune Bay as CEO and developing an exploration and operational plan to advance the Company's projects, while also focusing on strategic opportunities and business development activities." said Mr. Verran.

About Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay is in the business of resource property exploration and owns 100% interests in two properties: the Goldfields Project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada and the Ixhuatán Project located in the Chiapas State of Mexico.

