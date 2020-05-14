Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Starcore Announces 4th Quarter Production Results

14:45 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, May 14, 2020 - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") announces production results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 / 2020, ended April 30, 2020, at its San Martin Mine ("San Martin") in Queretaro, Mexico.

"We are continuing as planned to mine profitable ounces and focus on strict cost controls. Despite the lower than planned gold and silver grades during this quarter, new exploration has discovered better grades that we expect to reach by drifting in the next quarters," reported Salvador Garcia, Chief Operating Officer of the company.

San Martin Production Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q/Q Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Y/Y Change
Ore Milled (Tonnes) 56,596 58,316 -3% 229,830 301,912 -24%
Gold Equivalent Ounces 2,925 3,425 -15% 13,112 16,393 -20%
Gold Grade (Grams/Ton) 1.65 1.84 -10% 1.82 1.62 12%
Silver Grade (Grams/Ton) 25.32 30.06 -16% 30.49 39.24 -22%
Gold Recovery (%) 88.72 90.09 -2% 87.67 86.24 2%
Silver Recovery (%) 55.77 50.93 10% 54.36 58.47 -7%
Gold: Silver Ratio 102.59 86.32
90.28 82.48

Salvador Garcia, P. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101 and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. This base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL
MINES LTD.

Signed "Robert Eadie"
Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

EVAN EADIE
Investor Relations
Telephone: (604) 602-4935 x 230
Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935
Email: eeadie@starcore.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, nor does it accept responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55817


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AACF
CA85525T2020
www.starcore.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap