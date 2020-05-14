Metalore Retains P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

SIMCOE, May 14, 2020 - Metalore Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an Engagement Letter with P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") to develop 3D wireframe grade shells of the gold mineralization at its 100% owned Cedartree property, Sioux Narrows, Ontario. P&E Mining Consultants Inc., incorporated in 2004, with a group of 22 professional geologists and engineers has undertaken over 300 projects worldwide including Mineral Resource Estimates, Preliminary Economic Assessments, Pre-feasibility Studies and jointly collaborated with major consulting firms on Feasibility Studies. Their projects have been both open-pit and underground covering gold, silver, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, boron, iron, phosphates, molybdenum, bismuth, tungsten, tin, lead, zinc, uranium and diamonds. The 3D model, constructed to the standards of P & E, will be used to support financing activities, and decision making processes of future exploration.

Two kilometres of roadway within the Cedartree property are currently being reconstructed for the purpose of large truck accessibility, at no cost to Metalore, as Weyerhaeuser Canada and the Miitigoog forestry management partnership harvest timber in the immediate area. New discoveries await!

About Metalore Resources

For over 50 years Metalore Resources Ltd. has produced natural gas in southwest Ontario from its network of wells and pipelines throughout Charlotteville Township. Gas is currently sold to Enbridge Gas Inc. and will also be sold directly to a licensed cannabis facility near Walsh, Ontario. Revenues generated from natural gas sales have enabled Metalore to explore for gold, copper, nickel, zinc, uranium and diamonds without dilution to its share structure (currently 1,775,035 shares outstanding). The Company holds 100% ownership of the Cedartree gold property in the Kenora mining district and has a joint venture agreement with Greenstone Gold Mines (Premier Gold Mines Ltd. and Centerra Gold Inc.) on the Brookbank gold property in the Thunder Bay mining district of Ontario.

