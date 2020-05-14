American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SURREY, May 14, 2020 - American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC US: AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("American Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to report that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2020, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed. The Company elected six directors to its board, namely Larry W. Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Edward F. Skoda, Norman L. Tribe, Kurt Lageschulte and Zarko Meseldzija.

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company and approval of the Company's stock option plan.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589926/American-Manganese-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders