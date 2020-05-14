Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 9, 2020 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Withheld William J. Corcoran 27,350,515 95.70% 1,228,715 4.30% Mark J. Fuller 26,066,478 91.21% 2,512,752 8.79% Douglas F. McCutcheon 28,515,631 99.78% 63,599 0.22% William H. McNeil 22,198,586 77.67% 6,380,644 22.33% Dorothea E. Mell 28,530,530 99.83% 48,700 0.17% Sandra L. Rosch 27,446,419 96.04% 1,132,811 3.96% John F. Tuer 27,981,909 97.91% 597,321 2.09% Patricia M. Volker 27,893,328 97.60% 685,902 2.40%

Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.