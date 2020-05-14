Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.
The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 9, 2020 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
William J. Corcoran
27,350,515
95.70%
1,228,715
4.30%
Mark J. Fuller
26,066,478
91.21%
2,512,752
8.79%
Douglas F. McCutcheon
28,515,631
99.78%
63,599
0.22%
William H. McNeil
22,198,586
77.67%
6,380,644
22.33%
Dorothea E. Mell
28,530,530
99.83%
48,700
0.17%
Sandra L. Rosch
27,446,419
96.04%
1,132,811
3.96%
John F. Tuer
27,981,909
97.91%
597,321
2.09%
Patricia M. Volker
27,893,328
97.60%
685,902
2.40%
Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.
