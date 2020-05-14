Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

21:53 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 9, 2020 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

William J. Corcoran

27,350,515

95.70%

1,228,715

4.30%

Mark J. Fuller

26,066,478

91.21%

2,512,752

8.79%

Douglas F. McCutcheon

28,515,631

99.78%

63,599

0.22%

William H. McNeil

22,198,586

77.67%

6,380,644

22.33%

Dorothea E. Mell

28,530,530

99.83%

48,700

0.17%

Sandra L. Rosch

27,446,419

96.04%

1,132,811

3.96%

John F. Tuer

27,981,909

97.91%

597,321

2.09%

Patricia M. Volker

27,893,328

97.60%

685,902

2.40%

Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.



Contact
please contact: John F. Tuer, President & Chief Executive Officer, (416) 362-0066, E-mail- investor.relations@labradorironore.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1J5XD
CA5054401073
www.labradorironore.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap