Hecla Virtual Shareholder Meeting and Investor Event

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be exclusively held in a virtual meeting format at 10:00 a.m. PDT on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The virtual meeting format was chosen in order to protect the well-being of Hecla’s shareholders, service providers and employees. All information pertaining to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders can be found on Hecla’s website at http://ir.hecla-mining.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=309292.

“We will be holding a virtual annual meeting and will have a presentation on our response to COVID-19, key investment considerations, and a deep dive into the silver and gold markets. I’m excited to announce an investor event directly afterwards with the goal of enabling investors of all sizes the chance to book a call with members of senior management for information on one of four topics: operations, finance, ESG, and a call with me. If investors want to book a call, on a first-come first-served basis, they should follow the links below in this news release. We are excited to offer the investing community these opportunities to speak with our senior management,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO.

VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The virtual meeting platform is fully supported across browsers (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari) and devices (desktops, laptops, tablets, and cell phones) running the most updated version of applicable software and plugins. Participants should ensure that they have a strong Internet connection wherever they intend to participate in the meeting. Participants should also give themselves plenty of time to login and ensure that they can hear streaming audio prior to the start of the meeting. The virtual meeting platform is found at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HL2020. Shareholders can login using their 16-digit control number found on each individual’s proxy card or, without a control number, can login as a guest.

To login to the meeting and ask questions, shareholders will need their 16-digit control number. There are two ways for shareholders to submit a question. If shareholders want to ask a question before the meeting, then beginning at 8:30 a.m. PDT on May 19, 2020 and until 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 20, 2020, they may log into www.proxyvote.com and enter your 16-digit control number. Once past the login screen, click on “Question for Management,” type in the question, and click “Submit.” Alternatively, they can submit their question during the meeting by logging into the virtual meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HL2020, typing the question into the “Ask a Question” field, and clicking “Submit.”

If any difficulties are encountered accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Shareholder Meeting login page.

VIRTUAL INVESTOR EVENT

As part of our Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Hecla will include a presentation on Hecla’s COVID-19 actions, key investment considerations, and a deep dive into the silver and gold markets and the opportunity for shareholders to ask questions.

Additionally, from 11:00 a.m. PT to 12:00 p.m. PDT Hecla invites shareholders, investors, and other interested parties to schedule a personal, 15-minute virtual meeting (video or telephone) with a member of senior management, on a first-come first-served basis. If you are interested in speaking with senior management on one of the four topics, just click on the link below to schedule a call (You can also copy and paste the link into your web browser.). If you are unable to book a time, either due to high demand or for other reasons, please reach out to Mike Westerlund, VP - Investor Relations at mwesterlund@hecla-mining.com or at 604.694.7729.

Operations call with Lauren Roberts, SR VP and COO and senior mine management: https://calendly.com/2020-agm-series/operations

Finance call with Lindsay Hall, SR VP and CFO: https://calendly.com/2020-agm-series/finance

ESG call with Luke Russel, VP - External Affairs: https://calendly.com/2020-agm-series/esg

Call with Phil Baker, President and CEO: https://calendly.com/2020-agm-series/ceo

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Mexico, and is a growing gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

