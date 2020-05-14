Americas Gold And Silver Announces Election Of Directors

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 - Americas Gold and Silver Corp. ("the "Company") (TSX:USA; NYSE American: USAS) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders yesterday in Toronto are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Alex Davidson 26,439,746 99.04% 257,321 0.96% Darren Blasutti 26,509,620 99.30% 187,446 0.70% Alan Edwards 26,461,484 99.12% 235,583 0.88% Bradley R. Kipp 26,455,781 99.10% 241,286 0.90% Gordon Pridham 26,439,574 99.04% 257,493 0.96% Manuel Rivera 26,452,909 99.09% 244,158 0.91% Lorie Waisberg 25,594,232 95.87% 1,102,835 4.13%

Mr. Stephen Alfers did not stand for re-election as a director. The Company thanks Mr. Alfers for his service as a director this prior year as well as the important role he played in advancing the Relief Canyon project prior to joining the Company as a director.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corp. is a high-growth precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company's newest asset, Relief Canyon in Nevada, USA, has poured first gold and is expected to ramp up to full production over the course of 2020. The Company also owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. The Company also holds an option on the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.

