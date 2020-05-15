NxGold Announces Consolidation, Private Placement and Option Agreement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISEMMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, May 14, 2020 - NxGold Ltd. ("NxGold" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NXN) announces its board of directors has approved a consolidation of the Company's common share capital on a one-for-ten basis (the "Consolidation"). NxGold currently has 81,632,286 common shares outstanding (each, a "Common Share"). Following completion of the Consolidation, it is expected to have approximately 8,163,229 Common Shares outstanding. NxGold will provide further details regarding the Consolidation, including the effective date, as soon as they become available.

In connection with completion of the Consolidation, NxGold intends to offer up to 5 million post-consolidation units (each, a "Unit") by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). The Units will be offered at a post-consolidation price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1-million. Each Unit will consist of one post-consolidation Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional post-consolidation Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. In connection with the completion of the Offering, NxGold may pay finders' fees to eligible parties that assisted in introducing subscribers to the Company.

Net proceeds of the placement will be used for general working capital purposes. All securities to be issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Consolidation and the Offering are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Completion of the Offering is subject to completion of the Consolidation.

In addition, the Company has entered an option agreement with Mega Uranium Ltd. ("Mega") (TSX:MGA) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, in consideration of the issuance of: 900,000 Common Shares (on a post-Consolidation basis); 900,000 Common Share purchase warrants (each, an "Acquisition Warrant"), each Acquisition Warrant entitling the holder to acquire a post-Consolidation Common Share at an exercisable price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance; and C$180,000 in cash. The option on the Ben Lomond property is exercisable, at NxGold's election on or before the second anniversary of entering into the agreement, for additional consideration of C$2,500,000, payable in cash or shares of NxGold. Subject to the exercise of the Ben Lomond option, Mega has the right, for a period of 120 days from the exercise of the Ben Lomond option, to sell the Georgetown project to NxGold for additional consideration of C$500,000, payable in cash or shares of NxGold. After acquiring a 100% interest in each project NxGold has the obligation to make additional contingent payments, in cash or shares, tied to the future spot price of uranium as follows:

Uranium Spot Price (USD) Ben Lomond Payments (CDN) Georgetown Payments (CDN) $50.00 $535,000 $315,000 $75.00 $800,000 $475,000 $100.00 $1,050,000 $635,000

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referenced herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

